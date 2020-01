A good night sleep is necessary for maintaining our mental and physical well-being. Many of you may be aware that lack of sleep can lead to major health issues such as obesity, diabetes, and heart diseases. Sleep deprivation is a common issue for parents of young children. But you should not take it lightly. Because researchers also say that lack of sleep may have a negative impact on parenting skills, particularly for mothers.

A study found that women who slept better through the night were less likely to resort to permissive parenting and a more relaxed approach to disciplining adolescent children. Improper sleep in mothers was linked to lack of discipline in adolescent children. It’s obvious, if you feel physically or emotionally tired in the morning, you may not be able to focus on the children. Dear parents, your body needs to get proper rest to function properly. And if you are happy and healthy, you will be able to help your children grow into well-behaved adults. So, if you are having trouble falling asleep at night, these tips mat help you get the recommended sleep.

Get exposed to sunlight

Ample exposure to sunlight may help improve sleep at night. The reason – Sunlight helps the body set its circadian rhythm and when the sun sets our body knows that it is time to sleep. Make sure to switch off or dim your room lights, or else they will stimulate the body to stay awake.

Do not eat heavy dinners

Heavy dinner means prolong digestion, which interferes with a good night’s sleep. According to dietitians, you must eat your last big meal of the day at least 2 to 3 hours before going to bed. The best is to have a light evening meal of 500 calories or less to support the digestive system. Experts also recommend avoiding caffeinated drinks up to six hours before bedtime.

Drink herbal teas before bed

Dinking herbal teas like lavender, chamomile, passionflower and valerian can help induce and support good sleep.

Maintain a routine

You make your kids go to bed at the same time every night, even on weekends. Apply the same routine to yourself. This will help to regulate your sleep-wake cycle.