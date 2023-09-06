9 Tips To Deal With Child's Mental Health

These tips will boost your child's mental health.

Paying attention to your child's mental health is just as important as their physical health. Here are some valuable parenting tips on how to check in on your child's mental health daily. Be persistent and patient while doing it.

With changing times, parenting styles have also changed and it will be a mistake to think that what worked for previous generations, will work for this generation too. Reason behind this is the milieu and society that have made children physically, emotionally and psychologically different. So trying out old ways will not work here. It is important for parents to look at certain things in order to better understand the children. And one significant thing here is the mental health. Paying attention to your child's mental health is just as important as their physical health and it cannot be ignored either. In this article we will look into the ways of understanding child's mental health. Creating a safe and open environment, practicing active listening, and being non-judgmental are just a few ways to foster healthy communication. By following these parenting tips, you can ensure that your child feels supported and understood, ultimately promoting their mental health and emotional resilience.

Communication Is The Key

Good relationship is made on the roots of good communication. The way you talk to your child affects his ability to understand other things in his life. So, creating a safe and open space where they feel comfortable in sharing their thoughts and feelings is necessary. Let them know that you're there to talk so that they can vent out whenever they want to. Building trust through open dialogue is key to understanding that emotional state of mind.

Practice Active Listening

When you make your child feel that you're listening then they feel more free to talk. Listening is a skill that many parents underestimate. When your child does open up, practice active listening. Give them your full attention, maintain eye contact, and show empathy and understanding. Let them finish speaking before responding. This simple act can make your child feel valued and heard.

TRENDING NOW

Try Asking Open-Ended Questions

Open ended questions will give them an opportunity to express themselves freely. When checking in with your child, avoid asking simple yes-or-no questions. Instead, ask open-ended questions that encourage them to express themselves.

Try To Be Non-Judgmental Most Times

It happens that sometimes your views may not coincide with your child's views but even in these cases don't judge your child. Ensure them that you are there to listen and understand them without any judgment or criticism. Avoid reacting negatively or criticizing their emotions. Instead, validate their feelings and reassure them that it's okay to have both positive and negative emotions.

Be A Good Observer

Observe your child's changed behavior. They might not discuss certain things with you but be a little vigilant and to pay attention to their behavior and mood. Sudden changes like increased irritability, withdrawal, changes in eating or sleeping patterns, or a drop in academic performance could be signs of underlying emotional issues. Don't hesitate to address these changes with care and concern.

You may like to read

Routine Check-Ins

Incorporate daily check-ins into your routine. Whether it's during meals, bedtime, or some other consistent time, make an effort to connect with your child. Routine check-ins establish a sense of security and predictability, making it easier for your child to share their thoughts and feelings.

Always Inculcate Self-Care Values

Self care is important and it can be taught from the beginning. Teach them healthy ways to cope with stress and negative emotions. Try to encourage activities that promote self-care, such as practicing mindfulness, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies they enjoy. These techniques can help your child manage their emotions and reduce stress.

If Needed Seek Professional Help

Parents often feel embarrassed of taking professional help because of the taboo pertaining to mental health. But worry not and feel free to seek professional help when you think that things are difficult to handle on your own.

Put Good Examples

Children often learn by observing their parents. Show your own emotional vulnerability and how you cope with stress in a healthy manner. By leading by example, you can demonstrate the importance of emotional well-being and provide a positive model for your child to follow.

Besides all the given tips, one important thing is to stay patient and persistent in understanding child's mental health. This will give you time to understand your child and make your bond even stronger.

RECOMMENDED STORIES