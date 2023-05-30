Tips For New Moms: Pamper Your Tiny Tot With A Rejuvenating Ayurvedic Baby Bath

For centuries, man has depended on nature for all his needs. In fact, the Ayurvedic system developed out of the practical application of natural ingredients. One of the greatest benefits of Ayurveda is that one can choose ingredients that have no toxic effects and have soothing, healing and protective properties. They are even safe for the tender skin of babies. At a time when 'baby-care' products were not available, these ingredients were used to maintain the baby's hygiene and care for skin and hair.

A massage before bath is a must

A baby's skin is very tender and has to get used to seasonal changes. Babies can suffer from chapped skin, dryness, redness and rashes. We have to deal with such problems even while bathing the baby. A most important part of baby bath is massage. Apart from benefits to the body, massage plays an important role in healthy emotional development. Studies show that massage helps to strengthen emotional bonds and gives the baby a sense of security and mental well-being. The Ayurvedic system advocates the selection of oil according to the season. Olive, coconut and sunflower oils are good during summer. Sesame seed (til) oil is very popular in Ayurvedic massage, as it is said to be a dosha balanced oil. Oils with heavy perfumes should not be used for the baby. But you need to do some things before the the baby's bath and massage.

Remove rings and other such items, so that no injury is caused.

Keep your nails short.

The oil should be slightly warm.

Apply oils in adequate quantity, so that friction does not harm the baby's skin.

Simple stroking movements should be used and ensure that the baby's arms and legs are not pulled too firmly.

All movements should be smooth and rhythmic.

The baby should not be massaged if there is any fever or disease.

Seek your doctor's advice first.

The right way to give a bath

Wait for 10 to 15 minutes after the massage to give the baby a bath. The baby should not be left alone during this time.

Ensure that the water is not too hot. It should be moderately warm.

Use mild soap for the baby, but take care to see that it does not get into the eyes. Nowadays, 'no tears' shampoos are available for baby care.

After the bath, use a clean cotton towel to wrap the baby's body and pat the baby dry. Avoid rubbing too hard.

After bath care

Babies are prone to rashes, especially in the diaper region.

Take care not to use too much baby powder, as it can collect in crevices and folds of the baby's skin.

Ayurvedic ingredients and combinations are ideal for baby care products. They are gentle on tender skin and help to maintain its natural softness.

Baby oils are very light, while soothing emollient creams are available for dryness, rubbed knees and elbows.

Scalp care for babies

Babies also develop a scaly condition on the scalp. The scales should not be pulled out.

They should be softened by applying warm oil with cotton wool.

Then wash the hair and scalp, using a baby shampoo, which does not sting the eyes.

Care should be taken while washing the baby's scalp, by pouring water from front to back, so that the water does not fall over the face.

All traditions are carried on from generation to generation. The same way, the way of caring for the baby is passed on from mother to daughter. Caring for your baby, giving the daily massage and bath can be a wonderful way of communicating, which eliminates the need for words.

(This article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)

