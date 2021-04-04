If a child is born with smaller than average head size or stops growing after birth it is likely that he/she is suffering from a rare genetic disease. A research team from the universities of Portsmouth and Southampton UK has discovered a new genetic disease that can delay children’s intellectual development and lead to early onset of cataracts. A majority of the patients with the condition were also found to be microcephalic a birth defect where a baby is born with a smaller than average head size or the head stops growing after birth. Often such babies also have smaller