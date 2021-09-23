This is The Reason Why Children Dislike Cauliflower and Broccoli

Children should be encouraged to eat a variety of vegetables, but most kids dislike cauliflower and broccoli.

Brassica vegetables, such as broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage and Brussels sprouts are rich sources of many essential nutrients. They contain high levels of vitamins (C, A, E, K), fibre, folate, calcium, iron, potassium and phosphorus. Research has demonstrated various health benefits of eating Brassicas, including protection against some common cancers and cardiovascular disease. Experts recommend that children should be encouraged to eat a variety of vegetables, but most kids do not like eating vegetables. Now, researchers have found why many children dislike broccoli and other Brassica vegetables?

When enzymes from Brassica vegetables and from bacteria in saliva mix in the mouth, they produce unpleasant, sulfurous odors. High levels of these volatile compounds cause children to dislike the vegetables, according to researchers reporting in ACS' Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. They also found that the levels of these compounds are similar in parent-child pairs, suggesting shared oral microbiomes.

Children's food preferences could be written in their microbiome

It is already known that Brassica vegetables contain a compound called S-methyl- -cysteine sulfoxide that produces potent, sulfurous odors when mixed with an enzyme in the plant's tissues or by the same enzyme produced by bacteria in some people's oral microbiomes. Although studies have shown that adults have different levels of this enzyme in their saliva, it was not known if children also have different levels, and whether this influences their food likings.

So, a research team at CSIRO, Australia's national science agency, initiated a study to investigate differences in sulfur volatile production in saliva from children and adults. They also examined how this affect Brassica acceptance.

The study included 98 child/parent pairs, with children between 6 and 8 years of age, who were asked to rate the key odor compounds in raw and steamed cauliflower and broccoli. They rated dimethyl trisulfide, which smells rotten, sulfurous and putrid, as the least liked odor.

Next, the research team mixed saliva samples with raw cauliflower powder and examined the volatile compounds produced over time. They found large differences in sulfur volatile production between individuals. But most children had similar levels as their parents, indicating that they have similar microbiomes.

Interestingly, they found that children whose saliva produced high amounts of sulfur volatiles disliked raw Brassica vegetables the most. However, this relationship was not seen in adults. Researchers said they might have learned to tolerate the flavour over time.

This explains why some people like Brassica vegetables and others (especially children) don't, the researchers added.