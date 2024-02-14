This Carrot And Beetroot Purée Is The Perfect Weaning Food For Your Baby

Give you weaned baby the goodness of carrot and beetroot in the form of a puree. (Photo: Freepik)

"Introduce this pur e to a 6-7-month-old baby," said a nutritionist. It is packed with all the nutrition -- vitamins, minerals, iron, antioxidants -- that are good for babies' gut health, cognitive development and immunity."

Many parents worry when it is time to wean the baby off breast milk. While there is no definite timeline as to when the baby can start eating solid foods, most parents do it around six months of age. Some mothers also find it convenient to wean their babies early. You can speak with your pediatrician to figure out your baby's eating pattern, and find out if they are ready to move on from breast milk to solid foods.

In any case, it is considered ideal to take it slow, as opposed to feeding the baby regular meals that adults eat. Since they are yet to develop their teeth, you can give them mashed foods. To begin with, nutritionist Ramita Kaur suggested introducing them to carrot beetroot pur e that is packed with nutrients and can bolster the baby's immunity.

Health benefits

Kaur took to Instagram to list out the benefits of this pur e, stating that it is rich in antioxidants. It has a high fibre content, which makes it beneficial for babies suffering from constipation issues. Both carrot and beetroot are superfoods that are rich in vitamin A and iron. As such, they support the immune system and promote overall well-being. Also, this pur e tastes exceptional.

Preparation

Take one carrot and half a beetroot.

Peel and chop them.

Next, boil or steam them until they become soft.

Once that happens, you can put them in a blender to make a paste.

The carrot and beetroot pur e is ready for consumption.

According to the UK's National Health Service, to help your baby get used to different textures and tastes quickly, try moving on to mashed and finger foods (from pur es) as soon as they are ready. Doing this will help them learn how to chew, move solid food around their mouth and swallow them.