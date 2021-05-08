At a time when India is reeling under the deadlier second wave of Covid-19, experts have warned that possibility of the 3rd wave, which is expected to affect children adversely. The Supreme Court also recently asked the Centre to prepare for a third wave of COVID-19 even as the country and create a buffer stock to prevent panic among the public. The apex court has also cautioned that children may be affected during the third wave, and therefore asked the government to ensure vaccination of children. Also Read - Maharashtra to set up Covid Paediatric Task Force: Takes experts’ warning of COVID-19 third wave seriously

“The second wave of Covid is dreadful and causing high mortality and morbidity. Now, during the second wave, even paediatric population is also getting infected with Covid-19. It is also perceived that the third wave of Covid will be equally disastrous. Hence, it is the need of the hour for parents to take some vital steps to safeguard their children from Covid-19,” said Dr Suresh Birajdar, Consultant, Pediatrics & Neonatology, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar. Also Read - COVID-19 virus marches towards the eastern states of India: Centre reviews preparedness

“Currently Covid vaccine is not licensed to be given to children so it is imperative to take utmost care of them,” the expert added. Also Read - COVID-19 Can Adversely Affect A Child’s Mental Health: Recognise The Signs And Know What To Do

How to keep your child safe from Covid-19

Dr Birajdar has shared some helpful tips for parents for keeping children safe from the deadly virus. Make sure you follow these steps:

Parents will have to be vigilant and limit visitors at home.

Do not venture out with your children.

See to it that your children wear masks, sanitize their hands from time to time, and maintain a social distance at home as well.

Parents should make sure that their children follow a well-balanced diet. Try to include all the essential nutrients when it comes to your child’s diet as this will help them boost their immunity.

Make your children exercise at home.

Parents should try to disinfect the frequently touched surfaces like door handles, faucets, furniture, keys, wallet, and countertops after a certain period.

See to it that your children are not around sick people and do not touch their face, nose, and mouth after touching the surfaces.

If parents feel sick and showcase symptoms like cough, cold, and fever then you should just isolate yourself from your children.

If your children are refusing to wear a mask, then make them understand the importance of wearing the mask and fighting Coronavirus.

Educate your children about Covid and how it spreads.

Do not neglect any symptoms when it comes to your children.

If your children have a cough, cold, or fever then immediately consult the doctor. Delaying the treatment can land your children in trouble.

The SC has asked the Centre to devise a pan-India approach to prepare for the third wave. The formula to allocate oxygen to states needs a complete revamp, the court said asking the Centre to reassess the basis of allocation of oxygen before the third wave strikes. Further, the Centre was told to bolster the infrastructure to deal with the third wave, and rope in NEET aspirants and nurses.

Third wave of Covid-19 is inevitable

Principal Scientific Adviser to the government K Vijay Raghavan also said on Wednesday that the third wave of the virus is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus. Though it is not clear on what time-scale the next phase will occur, it is important that prepare for new waves, he added.

The first wave of the virus hit the elderly and the second wave targeted more youth. In the third wave, kids are expected to be affected adversely. Unfortunately, there is still no approved vaccine for them in India. Canada has granted approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in kids between 12 to 15 years of age. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the US is also considering approving the vaccine for kids above 12 years by next week.