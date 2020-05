If you’re planning to name your baby after someone in your family who is probably old or no more, then you should be okay with an old-fashioned name.

If you’re reading this article, you’re probably a new dad or a new mom. Congratulation on the arrival of your little one! Becoming a parent is a wonderful experience but there are also many challenges that you may have to deal with. One of the biggest tasks is deciding an apt name for him or her. If you’re planning to pick a name based on one of your family members, it is a good idea. Many people these days are following this trend of naming their baby after someone in the family who they love or admire. If you too are planning on pulling names off your family tree, then considering these few points may help you find the percent name for your baby. Also Read - Is it ok to share your baby name with others?

Better drop this plan if you are planning for another child

If you’re planning for another child in future, naming your first baby after someone in the family may not be a good idea.Let’s suppose that you were very close to your grandpa and want to name your baby after him.But when you have your second baby, how will you decide a name for the new one. If your second child is a girl, it becomes even harder to find a name that matches your first child. You can’t name her after your grandmother. If plucking a name from your family tree is going to create confusion later on, better drop the plan and look at other methods of finding baby names. Also Read - Follow these 5 tips to decide baby names for your twins

Prepare yourself for an old-fashioned name

If you’re planning to name your baby after someone in your family who is probably old or no more, then you should be okay with an old-fashioned name. We are saying it because older family members usually have old traditional names. Also Read - What does your baby’s name say about your personality?

Don’t forget to consult your partner

Make sure that the name you pick is approved by your partner too. If you wish to name your baby after one of your family members, explain your partner the reason behind it. And if he agrees then there is a possibility that he may want to name the second child based on his family tree. So, think twice before you decide to name your baby after a family member.

Make it meaningful

Your baby will live with this name forever and it is quite obvious for him/her to question your choice of name. Therefore, a story for selecting this name should be powerful enough to convince him/her that it was a right decision. If your kid’s name carries a story, then it is more likely to keep him motivated to imbibe the person’s good qualities. If the owner of the name is still alive, asking for his/her permission before naming your baby after him/her will be an honorary moment for that person.

Be prepared for people’s reactions

Some people may be disappointed by your choice. This may happen for several reasons like they don’t approve of an old-fashioned name or because you don’t consider their name for your baby. Don’t argue with them, instead politely tell them that you chose this name for a reason.