The Journey of Parenthood: 6 Ways A Lifecoach Can Help Mums & Dads

A parent’s journey is about making choices ridden by doubts and guilt.

The journey of parenthood is often filled with a lot of challenges, mental, physical and emotional. Here's how a lifecoach can help parents in their journey.

Becoming a parent is among the most beautiful, joyous and blessed experiences. However, it is a role one is rarely prepared for, i.e., the mental, physical and emotional changes and challenges. It is when one starts questioning their belief systems, revisits their identity, and rethinks their priorities at every stage of the child's growth and development, starting from the intent of conception!

A parent's journey is about making choices ridden by doubts and guilt. At every step of the way, one is faced with thoughts like 'Did I do it right?'; 'How would it impact the child if I am wrong?' This can be exhausting and overwhelming; neither a new nor an experienced parent is exempt from this. While some learn through their own experience and that of friends and families, some need help navigating this journey!

Being responsible for one's happiness and well-being and that of their family, the first step for those who need help is acknowledging that they can ask for help and find a Coach they can connect with. A good Coach helps parents realise they have the answers, achieve their potential and feel more confident about themselves by listening to them, helping them identify their goals, developing a plan to achieve them, and providing adequate support.

How a Lifecoach Can Help Mums & Dads

A few areas where a Coach can help parents in their journey are:

Realignment: Through the sessions, parents go through the process of self-reflection, understanding values, questioning belief systems, unlearning, unconditioning, acceptance and mindfulness.

Finding Oneself: Coaching enhances awareness, builds emotional resilience, creates positive behavioural change, and ultimately reconnects parents to their true selves and helps them reach their true potential in all areas of life.

Striking A Balance: Parents learn to create a healthy, happy & balanced family life while continuing to focus on their career, social life, and important relationships.

Focus On The Positives: The sessions help identify the collective strengths as a family and individual to help design an appropriate action plan to achieve their goals.

Relationship Management: Coaching helps resolve conflict between the parents and extended family by identifying the root cause of the issues they might face as individuals and as parents.

Facing Uncertainties: Even the next moment may feel uncertain in parenting. No matter the size and impact of the situation, decision, or life event, a Coach will support parents to cope by helping them reconnect with themselves!

As Coaches, every individual has the ability and potential to be a great parent. We help them recognise it through the sessions. Parents who work with a Coach are encouraged to reflect on their progress, journal the learnings from their experience and monitor their progress.

The article is written by Bhavna Nagendra, certified lifecoach and founder of Svadhyaya.

