The Journey of Parenthood: 6 Ways A Lifecoach Can Help Mums & Dads

Becoming a parent is among the most beautiful, joyous and blessed experiences. However, it is a role one is rarely prepared for, i.e., the mental, physical and emotional changes and challenges. It is when one starts questioning their belief systems, revisits their identity, and rethinks their priorities at every stage of the child's growth and development, starting from the intent of conception!
A parent's journey is about making choices ridden by doubts and guilt. At every step of the way, one is faced with thoughts like 'Did I do it right?'; 'How would it impact the child if I am wrong?' This can be exhausting and overwhelming; neither a new nor an experienced parent is exempt from this. While some learn through their own experience and that of friends and families, some need help navigating this journey!
Being responsible for one's happiness and well-being and that of their family, the first step for those who need help is acknowledging that they can ask for help and find a Coach they can connect with. A good Coach helps parents realise they have the answers, achieve their potential and feel more confident about themselves by listening to them, helping them identify their goals, developing a plan to achieve them, and providing adequate support.
A few areas where a Coach can help parents in their journey are:
As Coaches, every individual has the ability and potential to be a great parent. We help them recognise it through the sessions. Parents who work with a Coach are encouraged to reflect on their progress, journal the learnings from their experience and monitor their progress.
The article is written by Bhavna Nagendra, certified lifecoach and founder of Svadhyaya.
