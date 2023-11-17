The Impact Of Digital Learning On Academic Stress

Digital learning may or may not be the absolute future of education, but we need to find the right balance where children gain more from it than losing themselves.

Thanks to the unfortunate pandemic and the havoc it wrecked, we are all now familiar with digital learning. We are familiar with almost everything "digital": digital conference room meetings, digital grocery shopping, digital classrooms and examinations, and even digital birthdays! However, I firmly believe in the Darwinian concept of evolution and adaptation. To survive and thrive, we must all adapt to the constant changes in our environment and evolve to be the species that survives.

Survival Of The Fittest

"Survival of the fittest" during the pandemic meant spending endless hours converting entire classrooms into virtual learning spaces, and this was no easy task.

We encountered new challenges daily, and each stakeholder- management, teachers, students, and parents- initially struggled with this adaptation. Teachers worldwide started blogging about how the "real joy of teaching" was lost without physical interaction with the pupils.

However, we have mastered the logistics and technicalities of digital learning. Even though either a complete transition to the physical classroom or a hybrid approach to teaching has occurred, many individuals have turned to digital learning for personal and academic growth. With readily accessible tutorials, lessons and coursework available free of cost or at minimal rates, one can learn anything they want to.

Whether learning life skills through how-to tutorials or preparing for entrance examinations, online tutors or videos are available for everything! However, how does this easy-to-access digital learning affect stress related to academics? Assessing this stress has multifaceted layers.

But Allow Me To Ask Some Questions First:

Do you feel pressured to learn new things daily with more available material online? Do you feel less engaged with your teacher in the classroom now that a wider variety of teachers and teaching styles are available digitally? With many online practice mediums, do you need to excel in each exam or assessment?

TRENDING NOW

Do you feel privileged and blessed to have access to everything available to the world online?

I always look back on my schooling years and envy the great opportunities and exposure these children have today. Google can answer every curiosity and open the doors to even bigger questions. All we had were our teachers, parents, and some precious encyclopedias waiting at home or our school library to be dug into to find answers. But having so many choices is not always a great thing either.

Academic Pressure

Children today feel more significant academic stress and pressure to excel with the over-looming digitisation of learning.

You may like to read

They know the answers are there but don't always know what to look for or where or even how to find them. The significant increase in screen time consumption has also led to fewer sleep hours, which is adding to anxiety and emotional dysregulation. There is also a constant overload of content on social media or e-learning platforms, which can be confusing and demoralising for children being bombarded with "picture-perfect" reels or stories of "overnight successes."

Additionally, the changing landscape of the traditional learning environment has blurred the lines of communication between teachers and students. Anxious students must contact teachers round the clock, disrupting the delicate balance of learning about boundaries and respect with our teachers and employees.

Conclusion

While our students are now surrounded by an infinite digital treasure trove of information and knowledge, I want them to learn real-world emotional and mental strength and resilience. I want them to regain the discipline of schedules, life structures, and commitment that online learning may not be able to provide. There is so much a physical school and classroom teach you beyond the books, helping you evolve into the person you are when you graduate. Digital learning may or may not be the absolute future of education, but we need to find the right balance where children gain more from it than losing themselves.