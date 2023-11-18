The Holiday Ritual That Prince Harry, Meghan Markle And Their Kids Love Is...

Photo: Instagram/@meghan.markle.official

Meghan Markle has been enjoying the quiet life with her husband Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, in Montecito, California.

Meghan Markle, who stepped down as a senior member of the British royal family more than three years ago, has been enjoying the quiet life with her husband Prince Harry, and their two children, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana in Montecito, California, occasionally making appearances for important events. During one such event, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about her family life, talking about their holiday traditions as a family of four.

Making a rare statement about her children, the 42-year-old said her four-year-old son Archie, and two-year-old daughter Lilibet are following certain new family rituals, which they are learning from their parents. The duchess, while interacting with E! News at Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles earlier this week, said, "We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we're enjoying every moment of it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Royal News (@hrhofsussex)

Meghan talked about one particularly special tradition that she follows with Archie and Lilibet, "I love trimming and decorating the tree with my children."

TRENDING NOW

According to a report in The Independent, the duchess and former actor had made another comment about her children during the Invictus Games held earlier this year, stating that she was looking forward to the day when she could bring them to the sporting event. "...we can't wait to bring our kids also so they can experience just how awesome this is."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Invictus Games Foundation (@weareinvictusgames)

A Romper report also stated that while leaving the Invictus Games held in D sseldorf, Germany in September, Meghan told a woman at the reception that she wants her children to learn how to ski. And that she thinks a mountain in British Columbia, Canada would be ideal for them to take some lessons. Growing up, Prince Harry was also into skiing, an activity that he loved doing with his mother Princess Diana, and brother Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince of Wales.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski)

Fans of the couple, meanwhile, are eagerly waiting for them to share their annual Christmas card, a holiday tradition the British royals have been following for years, and one that Harry and Meghan have also continued to do as a family.

You may like to read