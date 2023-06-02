Teens Turn To Smoke As A Stress-Reduction Method: Here's Why

Smoking as a means to reduce stress is a harmful habit with severe consequences, particularly for teenagers.

Mental health awareness has reached unprecedented heights today, with many adults and teenagers recognising the importance of maintaining a well-balanced physical, emotional, and psychological state. Yet, despite taking measures to preserve this equilibrium, some adults revert to old habits in their most despairing moments. At the same time, youngsters often seek seemingly convenient but self-sabotaging activities to distract from their emotional struggles. These coping mechanisms include procrastinating, binge eating, spending excessive time on social media, and, alarmingly, resorting to cigarettes.

The thin cylindrical rolls comprising finely cut tobacco leaves are notorious for their detrimental health effects. Yet, they are still used by nearly 267 million individuals in India. Tragically, this number includes teenagers between the ages of 13 and 15, with a staggering 75% being fully aware of the health consequences and still choosing to smoke. So, what drives these young individuals to start smoking at such a tender age? ExplainsDr M.S. Reddy, MD, Asha Neuromodulation Clinic (ANC).

Understanding The Triggers For Teen Smoking

The undeniable weight of the future and ever-increasing expectations often propel teenagers to dedicate countless hours to studying to pursue exceptional academic achievements, inadvertently leading to excessive stress. A staggering 63.5% of Indian students confess to experiencing stress due to mounting academic pressure. However, academic stress alone cannot account for the alarming rise in teenage smoking.

For some teenagers, parental smoking habits play a significant role in adopting the practice. Additionally, the emotional vulnerability arising from relationship issues during adolescence and peer pressure from friends may encourage youngsters to try smoking. Unfortunately, what may begin as an experimental phase can eventually lead to developing a detrimental habit that persists throughout their lives?

The Consequences Of Smoking As A Stress-Reduction Activity

Smoking indeed provides a momentary sense of relief. Nicotine, the infamous ingredient in tobacco cigarettes, imitates various neurotransmitters and triggers dopamine signals. Dopamine, the hormone responsible for generating feelings of pleasure and well-being, grants the smoker a fleeting respite from distress, albeit for only brief moments. This temporary relief compels the smoker to inhale the smoke again in pursuit of that stress-free sensation.

However, seeking solace in smoking to escape reality exacts severe consequences on the smoker's overall well-being. The human brain undergoes detrimental changes in the form of increased anxiety, irritability, and an intense craving for nicotine. These consequences pave the way for long-term health issues, including high blood pressure, strokes, dementia, etc.

Holistic Ways To Cease Smoking And Boost Well-Being

Despite being aware of the harmful effects of smoking, some students still engage in this risky behaviour, believing they will quit soon. However, it is essential to debunk this misguided perception, as 85% of ex-smokers who attempt to quit will eventually relapse into their old habit. This relapse risk is particularly pronounced among adults who started smoking young. Patterns formed during one's early years hold significant influence over their life. Thus, teens must seek alternative coping methods that do not jeopardise their health. Such as:

Engaging in deep breathing exercises and practising meditation to calm the nerves and achieve mental clarity. Taking leisurely walks amidst the serenity of early mornings or late evenings allows for organising thoughts while immersing oneself in the beauty of the surrounding environment. Embracing the practice of yoga or tai chi releases the mental strains that have entangled themselves within the muscles, fostering mental peace and balance throughout the body. Devoting at least 30 minutes a day to exercise, as physical activity, has been proven to be 1.5 times more effective than medication or cognitive behaviour therapy in reducing mild-to-moderate symptoms of depression, psychological stress, and anxiety. Engaging in open and honest conversations with close friends and family about the challenges and stressors one may face can help individuals gain a proper perspective on stressful situations.

The Bottom Line

Smoking as a means to reduce stress is a harmful habit with severe consequences, particularly for teenagers. Considering that nearly 90% of adult daily cigarette smokers experimented with smoking before age 18, it becomes crucial to tackle the underlying sources of stress and offer adolescents healthier alternatives to manage their emotions by fostering a supportive environment and providing teenagers with the essential knowledge and tools, guiding them towards healthier, smoke-free lives.

