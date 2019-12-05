Apart from the confusion and stress of growing up, a teenager has to face a lot of pressure from friends and peers to conform to certain ideas and attitudes. © Shutterstock

Teenage depression is widespread and can become a life-long illness. But more often than not, this is a temporary condition, say researchers from University Of California – Los Angeles Health Sciences. According to them, adolescent depression can be as high as 20 per cent or higher. Most of the depressions will be short-lived, but of those who have adolescent depression, perhaps 40 per cent, will have recurring depression, and many of those will likely be life-long.

Researchers say that many things can make teenagers depressed. But in about 60 per cent of the cases, the depression does not foretell future depression. About half of the children in the current study who showed depression by age 15 had recurring depression by age 20. Researchers say that adolescents who showed depression by age 15 and again between 15 and 20 also had anxiety disorders and poor social relationships such as fewer friends or more conflict in their relationships. They also found that 20 per cent of the children of depressed mothers developed depression by age 15, a rate of depression twice as high as that of the children of non-depressed mothers. And, girls were more than twice as likely as boys to show depression at both ages 15 and 20.

This is indeed alarming news for a parent. But there is no reason to panic yet. As a parent, there are certain things that your do to bring down the risk of depression in your child. Let us take a look at what they are.

Be supportive, warm and loving

So, your baby has grown into a teenager and you feel a certain disconnect with him. But know that your baby is still in there somewhere and he desperately needs to know that you love and care for him. Spend some time with him and encourage him to speak about his life and friends. Support him and show that you love him with words and actions.

Inculcate strong social and emotional skills in your child

Your child may be a victim of teenage depression. Apart from the confusion and stress of growing up, a teenager has to face a lot of pressure from friends and peers to conform to certain ideas and attitudes. If your child is not able to do this, he or she may go into depression. The teenage years are also a period of emotional upheavals. Be there for your child. But make sure that you have instilled the right values in him and made him emotionally strong.

Encourage friendships with his contemporaries

Teenagers face a lot of peer pressure. Encourage him to build positive relationship with contemporaries. Encourage him to talk about his friends and their activities. This way, you will know immediately if there is any victimisation that can lead to depression.

Be alert to any changes in mood

Teenage depression is common, and it can happen to your kid too. Look for signs of mood changes and poor academic performance. Talk to your child about this and encourage him to confide in you about what is bothering him. This will help your child overcome his depression