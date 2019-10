To be prepared for future battles, teenagers are constantly learning new skills. Whether it is through school, homework, friends, part-time jobs or tuition, teenagers are constantly focused on increasing their skill set and experience. The only skill they are not learning is relaxation. Burnout refers to a state where both the mental and physical being of a person is exhausted due to constant exposure to stressful situations. This is becoming extremely common in children, and, if left untreated, it can lead to serious psychological illnesses like anxiety, diabetes and depression. As a parent, you should know how to tackle teenage burnout.

SIGNS OF TEENAGE BURNOUT

It is not easy to spot the signs of burnout in teenagers, especially since it is easy to associate their unhealthy choices with their age. Here are some of the signs that your child is suffering from an overload.

Stalls work

First, he/she used to come home and immediately start working on his/her homework. But now they stall even after a reminder. Along with avoiding work, children also avoid situations.

Have trouble concentrating

Change in concentration is a common sign of burnout. You will find that they get distracted after every 10 minutes or get annoyed or upset about little things. They find it difficult to concentrate on studies. Dropping grades, constant complaint of stomach aches and headaches to avoid school, trouble sleeping, mood shifts and regular fights with friends are also signs that your teenager is going through a situation where he/she needs your help.

Less happy and more scared

Studying for an exam has been always scary, but burnout can take exam anxiety to another level. Symptoms to look out for are constant crying, begging you to let them miss the exam and not caring about the subject, which they previously liked or found easy.

HOW TO TACKLE TEENAGE BURNOUT

If you have noticed the signs of teenage burnout in your children, it is your duty as a parent to help your child. The first step of treating your child’s burnout is to understand the situation that they are facing and trying to solve it. Or, you can teach them to handle that situation. Here are some other steps you can take to help your child.

Help your child set priorities

The best way to manage stress is to cut down on activities and concentrate only on the ones that are important. Stress might not be avoidable, but activities sure are. It is an important skill that could also be helpful when they grow up. Reduce the amount of activities they have on their schedule, and only keep the activities that are more important. Add a healthy structured way to relax. This may include sports or performing a fun activity with family members.

Be a role model

The best way to teach children is by example. Working all the time, in a hectic life, will set a bad example for children. If you reach out for junk food or alcohol to reduce your stress, children will also learn the same. Instead, create an example of healthy behaviour. Ride your bike, meditate, listen to relaxing music. This will make teens understand that there are other ways in which you can deal with stress.

Encourage downtime

Rather than yelling at and scolding your child to study all the time, plan a holiday with them. Encourage them to take up stress-free activities in school. Get them a pet or play music at home. This will teach them that they must take out time to relax.