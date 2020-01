Teaching your children good eating habits is important, for it can help them maintain a healthy weight and normal growth. This will also help them maintain a healthy lifestyle when they are adults. The best way to teach good eating habits in children is eating together as a family. When they eat together with elders, kids learn to make healthy food choices. This is also a way to teach them to communicate with others and to master table manners. Here are some approaches parents can take to develop good eating habits in their children:

Set dining rules

Make it a rule for everyone to sit together during meal time. Set a fix timing for every meal. Not only this is a good way to teach them the rules of dining but eating food regularly on time will keep them healthy.

Set an example yourself

If you want your child to eat veggies, you need to have it first. Let your kids learn good eating habits from you. Maintain a good social behaviour on the eating table. Allow your kids to see how you interact and learn the words you use while eating together.

Make them choose from what’s on the table

Tell them about what you will serve and don’t change it on their demand. Even if they choose just one or two things from the table, it’s okay, but do not make them something different.

Encourage the two-bite rule

Kids may leave some foods untouched. Encourage your kids to try at least two bites of a food. But don’t force them to eat if they don’t want to have it after two bites. You need to give your kids a variety of foods, so that they get the required nutrition.

Don’t force your kids to eat more

They need to eat according to their age and body size. The required portion sizes are different for you and your kids.

Sometime let them decide the menu

When they help you prepare the vegetable, it increases their willingness to eat it- say experts. If your child has contributed in making the meal, he or she is much more likely to try it.