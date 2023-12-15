Take A Page From George Clooney's Parenting Book On What To Do When Kids Misbehave

George is father to six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, whom he welcomed with wife Amal Clooney in June 2017. (Photo: Instagram/@georgeclooneyfansite)

The 62-year-old actor involves Santa Claus in his parenting trick. "[The children] are still all into the Santa thing, which is very helpful," he said.

Taking care of children is not an easy job, and when you have two, it can be quite a challenge, especially if the children are a handful. George Clooney, however, has a trick up his sleeve on how to make kids behave. He does it with his own children, six-year-old twins Ella and Alexander, whom he welcomed with wife Amal Clooney in June 2017.

According to a People report, the 62-year-old actor involves Santa Claus in his parenting trick. He told the outlet during the premiere of his latest directorial effort 'The Boys in the Boat' at Los Angeles, "[The children] are still all into the Santa thing, which is very helpful, because when my kids are acting poorly, let's say in July, I have a call from Santa."

"And I go, 'Hey Santa, how's it going?' And he's like, 'Everything's going good. How are the kids?' And I go, 'Well, I don't know. Kids, how are you guys doing?' They're like, [whining]. And then I get away with it," he told People exclusively.

Santa Claus, also known as Father Christmas and Saint Nicholas, is a legendary figure who finds his origins typically in the Western Christian culture. A bearded, old fellow wearing a red robe, he is said to bring gifts to children who have been well-behaved throughout the year, on Christmas Eve with the help of 'elves'-- who are said to make the toys in his North Pole workshop -- flying in secretly with the help of reindeer who pull his sleigh through the air.

Santa, it is universally understood, tends to skip sending gifts to children who misbehave and give their parents a 'hard time'. Around the world, parents often use it as a leverage on their kids.

Clooney noted that he actually has a "buddy" whose phone comes up as 'Santa'.

Parents, take notes. Using Santa could be an ingenious way to prevent your child from acting up!