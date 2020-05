Does your child sneeze a lot and has trouble breathing through his or her nose because of a blocked nose? Of course, it may be the common cold. But if this is a common occurrence, then it may also be due to allergic reaction to some food. Compared to earlier times, more children today complain of such problems. This is because of an increase in the cases of allergies among children. A blocked nose may mean allergic rhinitis that is increasingly becoming common among younger children. Dust, pollen, insect venom and chemicals may trigger this allergy. Other than this, many more children also suffer from food allergy as compared to earlier times. There are more cases now among children of asthma, eczema and skin rashes that are often related to food. Also Read - FDA approves first peanut allergy drug for kids

Though in the West, must, seafood and milk is the cause of most food allergies, in India, even fruits and pulses are triggering allergic reactions. In fact, even the World Health Organisation says that around 50 per cent of all children may suffer from some sort of allergies by 2050 if the rising trend continues. Therefore, as a parent it is imperative that you know how to spot allergic symptoms in your kid and take prompt and effective steps to deal with it.

Symptoms of food allergy in children

If a child is allergic to any food, he will start exhibiting symptoms as early as within minutes or as late as an hour after eating the offending item. Common symptoms of food allergy in children vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, hives and swelling of lips, tongue or mouth. An itching sensation in the throat and other parts of the body and eczema may also happen. Sometimes, your child may have difficulty breathing and you may notice wheezing. In severe cases, blood pressure levels go down. However, symptoms may differ from child to child.

Treatment options

If you notice any of the above symptoms in your child after he or she has eaten something, seek medical help immediately. Many a time, your child may not be able to explain what he or she is feeling. So, you have to be alert and interpret what they are saying. Take action immediately if your child says that there is itching in the mouth or that his tongue feels too big. He or she may also say that there is something stuck in the throat. Food allergies can sometimes turn life-threatening quickly. So, the earlier you take your child to a doctor, the better it is. Try and identify the problem food and ban it from the dinner table.

Understand that there is no medication that can prevent food allergies. A doctor will treat the symptoms. Usually, a doctor recommends antihistamines to treat the symptoms. Sometimes, a doctor may also prescribe an emergency kit that contains epinephrine. This stops the symptoms of severe reactions. But you need to seek medical help. You cannot take the risk of treating this at home because the risk of complications is just too great.