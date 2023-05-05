Summer Woes: Protect Your Children From Germs With Hand Hygiene

Parents should be role models and be influential in educating about this simple fantastic trick to keep their children disease free.

World Hand Hygiene Day 2023: We now know the importance of hand hygiene taught us by the dreaded COVID pandemic. Hand hygiene is like a boon to humanity and has saved innumerable lives not only due to COVID but also by preventing severe health care related infections and other illnesses. For example, diarrhoea and pneumonia are the two most typical diseases leading to ill health and deaths in children. Consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician Dr Abhishek Chopra, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, New Delhi (Punjabi Bagh), explains the importance of hand hygiene in children.

Why Should We Wash Our Hands?

Dirty hands can also transfer germs to food items, clothes, toys and furniture. By washing hands, infections are prevented. It is estimated by CDC (Centre for Disease Control ) that hand washing can prevent 1 in 3 cases of diarrhoea and 1 in 5 cases of pneumonia.

When Should We Wash Our Hands?

Germs can spread from surface to person when kids do the following things:

Eat food and drinks with dirty hands Touch surfaces or objects which have germs on them Blow nose, cough or sneeze into hands and then touch other people s hands or everyday objects Touch garbage Touch pets, pet food After using toilets

In all of the above situations, handwashing must be done.

What Steps Should Be Followed To Wash The Hands Correctly?

Hands should be wet with clean, running water (hot or cold), the tap should be turned off, and then soap should be applied. Lather should be formed by rubbing hands together with soap. The back of the hands, the area between fingers and under the nails should be gathered. To keep it easy "Happy Birthday" song can be hummed from beginning to end twice. Hands should be dried using a clean towel or an air dryer.

What Is The Role Of Parents And Caregivers?

Handwashing becomes a lifelong healthy habit if it is taught to kids at an early age. First, kids should be taught the five easy steps discussed above. Then, as discussed above, knowledge should be given regarding the critical moments of hand washing. We all know that kids learn by example, and the same holds for hand hygiene. When parents make handwashing part of their routine, it sets a standard for kids.

Can I Tell My Child To Use Hand Sanitiser Instead Of Soap And Water?

No. Handwashing with soap and water is the best way to avoid germs, not sanitisers. However, hand sanitisers are less effective when hands are dirty, and if soap is not available, then only alcohol-based sanitisers, which contain at least 60% alcohol, should be used.

Should We Use Antibacterial Or Plain Soap, And Is Liquid Soap Better Than Bar Soap?

There is no added benefit to antibacterial soap, with the FDA even banning the over-the-counter sale of antibacterial soaps.

What Should Be Done If There Is No Soap And Hand Sanitiser?

Hands should be rubbed under water and dried with a clean towel or air-dried. Rubbing hands under water will rinse some germs from hands, even though it is not as effective as washing with soap.

Do Wipes Remove Germs?

Baby wipes are not recommended to remove germs from hands. They may make hands look clean, but baby wipes and similar products which do not contain 60% alcohol should not be used to clean skin as they can irritate.

By reducing the number of infections, hand hygiene makes a child s life healthier and thus happier. Parents should be role models and be influential in educating about this simple fantastic trick to keep their children disease free.

