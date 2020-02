Family conflict and parental monitoring are significant predictors of suicidal thoughts in children as young as 9- and 10-year olds, according to a study.

In more than 75 per cent of cases where children self-reported suicidal thoughts or behaviours, the caregivers did not know about the child’s experience, said the study.

Parents, caregivers and people working with children can help identify kids who might be in trouble – the researcher noted. If you have kids who are distressed in some way, ask about it, they added.

The study is now published in the journal JAMA Network Open.

What to Do If Your Child Has Suicidal Thoughts?

Suicidal thoughts and depression can go hand in hand. And depression is not just an adult condition; children experience depression as well. But the signs of suicidal thoughts in children may not always be obvious. This is because children with suicidal thoughts may not speak directly about them as an adult might do.

Monitoring your child’s clothing, the shows they watch on television, the websites they visit on the computer, or the way in which they identify others who are depressed or have spoken of suicide, may help identify signs of this preoccupation. Sometimes a child may speak directly about wanting to die or a wish to kill themselves.

Depression in children is a risk for suicidal thoughts, so it is important to recognise the signs of childhood depression and seek treatment. The possible symptoms of childhood depression may include feelings such as worthlessness, hopelessness, and social withdrawal.

How to Communicate With Your Child

You can have an open and honest discussion with your child about depression, it can provide them with much-needed support. Use words that your child can understand easily and try to keep the conversation positive.

Make your child know that you recognize and respect their feelings. Avoid dismissive comments like “What is there to be depressed about?” It can cause a child to hide their feelings or become defensive. Be a good listener so that your child feels comfortable to talk openly and express their opinions and thoughts.

Don’t judge or punish them for their feelings. Parental support can lower incidence of suicidal thoughts in children, say experts.

