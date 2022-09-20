Stress In a Child's Life Lead to Changes In Child's Mental Health

Stress, in general, is bad for your health and well-being. It can negatively impact your child's life and lead to health problems. Here's how you can help them handle it.

Stress not only takes a toll on one's physical but even mental well-being. Stress can negatively impact a child's life. Being too stressed for a long time can invite depression, frustration, and loneliness. It can steal the child's peace of mind. In the below article, we tell you about how stress will give a tough time to children. Thus, parents should seek timely intervention to help children lead healthy lives.

Stress is a part and parcel of life. A majority of kids will get stressed due to factors such as poor academic performance, illness, family problems, or the feeling of being neglected if he/she is bullied due to their physical appearance. Stress can be overwhelming for children and have negative consequences on their mental well-being. This is how stress can be problematic for children.

Stress And Mental Health Of The Child

Stress is known to have a psychological impact that can manifest in the form of irritability or aggression, a feeling of loss of control, insomnia, fatigue or exhaustion, sadness or tears, concentration or memory problems, depression, anxiety or even burnout. One will constantly be under pressure and feel lonely, frustrated restless, and agitated. Chronic stress can also lead to mood disorders. One may be detected with bipolar disorder. It means changes in mood, energy level, and behaviour from the highs of mania (one pole) to the lows of major depression (that is the opposite pole). He/she may feel worthless, and guilty, and there will be low self-confidence and self-hate. One will not feel good while doing his/her daily activities with ease and there will be social withdrawal. He/she may feel hopeless and helpless. There will be suicidal thinking in children who are extremely stressed. Stress hormones reduce the functioning of neurons ( that is the brain cells) in a region of the brain called the hippocampus (a part of the brain that is important for new long-term memories) and in the frontal lobes (the part of the brain vital for paying attention, filtering out information, and using judgment for problem-solving). So, one who is stressed will experience confusion, difficulty concentrating, and problems with decision-making. The child can also be excessively angry, impulsive, defensive, and suspicious.

The Last Word

It will be imperative for the parents to recognize these red flags without any delay and help the child to overcome stress. The child needs to be counselled properly and managed with love and affection. Do not raise your hand or shout at him/her as doing so can worsen his/her behaviour. Help the child to cope with stress by spending some valuable time, doing activities together like painting, gardening, or even cooking. Reward the child if he/she behaves nicely, and do not neglect him/her.

(The article is contributed by Dr Prashant Moralwar, Consultant Pediatrician, Motherhood Hospital Kharghar)