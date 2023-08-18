Spike In Viral Pneumonia Cases Among Children Under 3 Years: Advice For Parents

The recovery time for children affected by viral pneumonia is around 1-2 weeks depending upon the severity.

Children with weakened immune systems and pre-existing lung issues are particularly susceptible to developing viral pneumonia.

Children under the age of 3 years are not only currently facing an increased risk of dengue, malaria, and gastroenteritis but also viral pneumonia. Doctors in Mumbai are seeing an increase in the number of children brought to OPDS with symptoms such as cold, cough, fever, and breathlessness (which require immediate ICU admission) due to viral pneumonia. Hence, parents are advised to ensure that children get their recommended vaccines and maintain personal hygiene.

Viral pneumonia in children: Why timely treatment is important?

"Viral pneumonia is a respiratory infection that results in inflammation of the lungs," explains Dr Ankit Gupta, Paediatric Critical Care Specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road.

According to Dr Gupta, the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at the hospital is currently experiencing a high number of viral pneumonia cases involving children under the age of 3 years, especially those below 6 months.

Dr Gupta stated, "In the past month alone, more than 100 children have visited the outpatient department (OPD) with symptoms such as cold, cough, fever, and difficulty breathing. Out of these cases, 6 to 10 children have required ventilation support, few children have even required ECMO: a type of Heart Lung Machine that supports the Heart and Lungs till they recover. Failure to provide timely treatment for this condition can lead to complications such as ARDS (acute respiratory distress syndrome) that have a very high mortality of around 60 per cent. The recovery time for children affected by viral pneumonia is around 1-2 weeks depending upon the severity. The severe damage inflicted on the lungs by this condition results in elevated mortality and morbidity rates among children."

Reasons behind rise in viral pneumonia in young children

Dr Gupta attributed the increase in viral pneumonia cases in children to various factors, including inclement weather, high humidity, and the reopening of schools. "Children with weakened immune systems and pre-existing lung issues are particularly susceptible to developing viral pneumonia," he said.

How to protect children from viral pneumonia

Dr Gupta responded, "To safeguard children against pneumonia, parents must prioritize their vaccination for pneumonia and flu before the onset of the rainy season. To further minimize risks, it is imperative to practice hand hygiene, maintain distance from sick individuals, avoid direct contact with napkins, tissues, utensils, etc. of infected people."

People with pneumonia should avoid contact with a baby as pneumonia can be transmitted through respiratory droplets. When you have a cold, refrain from kissing the baby. Also, it is advised to avoid touching the baby's face with unwashed hands to prevent the transmission of pneumonia.

