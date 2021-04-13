For many parents, spanking is a tactic to discipline their kids or steer them away from negative behaviours. But research has shown that spanking, slapping and other forms of physical punishment can pose serious risks to children. Spanking has been linked to increased risk of aggression, antisocial behaviour and mental health problems in children. Now, a new study led by Harvard researchers has warned that spanking may affect a child’s brain development, similar to experiencing more severe forms of violence. According to the study findings were published in the journal Child Development, children who had been spanked had a greater neural response in multiple regions of the prefrontal cortex (PFC), including areas of the brain that respond to threat cues. This altered neural responses may affect decision-making and processing of situations, the experts noted. Also Read - Harsh parenting during childhood may lead to smaller brains

The use of corporal punishment while disciplining children has been linked to the development of mental health issues, anxiety, depression, behavioural problems, and substance use disorders, but many people don't think about spanking as a form of violence, the study authors noted. Their study is claimed to be the first to examine the impact of spanking at a neurobiological level, in terms of how the brain is developing.

Corporal punishment is a risk that can increase potential problems for children's development, said Jorge Cuartas, first author of the study and a doctoral candidate in the Harvard Graduate School of Education, He asked parents and policymakers to work toward trying to reduce its prevalence.

Katie A. McLaughlin, John L. Loeb Associate Professor of the Social Sciences and the senior researcher on the study, is hopeful that their finding might open people’s eyes to the potential negative consequences of corporal punishment and encourage families not to use this physical punishment.

Physical discipline is a violation of children’s human rights

More and more countries are recognizing physical discipline as a violation of children’s human rights. A directive issued by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child in 2006 described physical punishment as “legalized violence against children” calling it to be eliminated in all settings through “legislative, administrative, social and educational measures.” This has been supported by many countries, and some countries have banned physical punishment of children in all settings, including the home.

Physical punishment doesn’t really work as a disciplinary method, but parents keep escalating it and that’s when it becomes so dangerous, according to experts.

Spanking doesn’t help, use other options

Several organisations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, have opposed the use of severe or injurious physical punishment for disciplining children and asked parents to use of non-physical methods instead. Physical punishment may help stop problematic behaviour momentarily, but it may not work in the long run. It can cause physical harm, make children more aggressive and even increased likelihood of substance abuse in the future. So, instead of hitting your kids, try the below nonviolent techniques suggested by experts to instill good behaviour in them: