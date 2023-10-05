Some Tips For Introducing Technology Mindfully To Kids

Set clear limits on how much time your child can spend on technology each day.

Here's how you can help your child develop a healthy relationship with technology.

Introducing technology mindfully to kids is important for their healthy development. Technology can be a great tool for learning, creativity, and communication, but it is important to use it in moderation and to teach kids how to use it responsibly.

Momprenuers Neha Sharma and Sowmya Jagganath, founders of Vobble (a multi-sensory audio platform for young kids), share some tips for entrepreneurial parents on how they can help their child develop a healthy relationship with technology.

Introduce technology mindfully to kids

Here are some tips suggested by the two momprenuers for introducing technology mindfully to kids:

Start slowly. Don't introduce all types of technology to your child at once. Start with one or two devices and activities, and then add more as they get older and can handle them more responsibly.

Be present. When your child is using technology, be present with them. Talk to them about what they are doing and help them to learn how to use it safely and effectively.

Set limits. Set clear limits on how much time your child can spend on technology each day. It is also essential to set limits on where and when they can use technology. For example, you may not want them to use technology in their bedroom at night.

Be a role model. Kids learn by watching the adults in their lives. Be mindful of your own technology use and model healthy habits for your child.

Teach your child to use technology responsibly

Neha and Sowmya encourage parents to do some of these specific activities with their child to help them use technology mindfully:

Choose educational and age-appropriate apps and games . There are many great educational apps and games available, but it is important to choose ones that are appropriate for your child's age and developmental stage.

Help your child learn how to use technology safely and effectively. Teach your child about online safety and how to protect their personal information. You should also teach them how to use technology to be productive and creative.

Use technology together. Do activities with your child that involve technology, such as playing educational games, watching educational videos, or creating presentations together. This is a great way to bond with your child and to teach them how to use technology responsibly.

