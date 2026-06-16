Sleep regression in babies: Why your child suddenly stops sleeping well and what parents should do

Know why babies suddenly wake more often during sleep regression, what causes it, and practical tips parents can use to manage it.

Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 16, 2026 9:11 PM IST

Sleep regression (Image AI Generated)

A child's sleep becomes a major concern for new parents. Sometimes, a child initially sleeps comfortably through the night, but suddenly begins waking frequently, disturbing sleep, or even sleeping poorly during the day. This condition is called sleep regression. While this problem can be exhausting for parents, experts say it's part of a child's normal development.

Sleep regression is temporary, and most children return to normal sleep after some time. Therefore, parents need not worry too much about it. Let us know in detail what sleep regression is and what parents should do in this situation.

What is sleep regression?

Sleep regression occurs when a child's sleep habits suddenly change. A child who previously slept well may wake several times during the night, repeatedly demand to be held, or refuse to sleep. Many children's daytime sleep is also affected. This problem usually lasts for a few days or weeks and then gradually resolves.

At what age does this change occur more?

Sleep regression often occurs during specific stages of a child's development. It typically occurs around 4 months of age or 8 months of age. After this, sleep regression is more common in children during their toddler years.

Your baby's brain is developing rapidly these days. He or she is learning new things and becoming more aware of surrounding sounds and movements. Therefore, parents need to be understanding of this situation.

Why does a child's sleep get disturbed?

When a baby begins to learn new skills, their brain remains constantly active. Such changes include learning to roll over, crawl , sit, and teething. All of these changes can affect a baby's sleep. Sometimes, a baby wakes up during the night and can't go back to sleep because their brain and body are constantly trying to understand new things.

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What should parents do in such a situation?

Parents need to be patient during sleep regression. Experts say that some simple steps can help improve your child's sleep. Let's learn more about them:

Establish a bedtime routine - Try to put your baby to sleep at the same time every day. Soft lullabies, dim lighting, and a quiet environment can help your baby relax before bed. Avoid too much activity before bedtime - If your child plays too much or is exposed to loud noises before bedtime, it may take time for him to calm down. Keep the room environment quiet - A room with low light and less noise helps the baby sleep better.

When is it necessary to consult a doctor?

Experts say that sleep regression is normal, so there's no need to panic immediately. However, if your child has trouble breathing, difficulty eating, frequent fevers or illnesses, and severe sleep problems persist for a long time, you should definitely consult a doctor.

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