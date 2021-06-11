In such unprecedented times when the microscopic villain Covid-19 looms large it becomes crucial to take care of kids especially those suffering from a health condition. With the disruption and social isolation of the Covid-19 pandemic families around the world face the question of how their children can thrive in the situation. In addition to the issues that all children face kids with special health needs face additional obstacles as a result of the public health crisis. A study published in the Journal of Pediatric Rehabilitation Medicine noted that children with autism are more vulnerable to the negative effects of