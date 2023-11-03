Simple Home Remedies To Take Care Of Common Ailments In Babies

While these are expert-approved tips, you may also consult with a doctor to find out what is ideal for your child.

Many experts are convinced of the efficacy of 'dadi ma ke nuskhe', which basically are simple home remedies and tips for common health problems passed down generationally. Among these tips are many that cater to the needs of children. From specific food items to oils and even cradling style, these nuskhe cover almost every aspect of health.

Nutritionist Ramita Kaur also believes in these nuskhe for babies. While it is natural for first-time parents to get anxious watching their baby in discomfort, the expert in her Instagram handle pointed out that there could be several home cures and kitchen remedies that can take care of common health problems in babies.

The key is to understand what could be bothering your baby, and before getting alarmed, know that these problems are common, and so are their solutions.

For instance, if the baby is experiencing gas/colic pain: Mix a very small amount of hing with 1 tsp warm water. Rub it on the baby's belly (0 months+).

If you suspect loose motion: Mix 1 banana with ghee, a pinch of cardamom and nutmeg (6 months+).

For stomach pain/nausea: Grate 1 inch ginger, squeeze out the water. Mix it with 1 tsp honey. Give it 2-3 times (1 year+).

For constipation: Milk with 1tsp desi ghee before bed, soaked and grinded raisins water (6 months +).

In case of cough/cold: Dry roast ajwain and grind it. Put this powder in cotton cloth, rub it on the baby's back and chest (6 months+).

In case of fever: Do not fret. Grind 2 black peppers, 2 tulsi leaves with 1 tsp honey. Give this paste 2-3 times in a day (1 year +).

These are expert-approved tips. You may, however, also consult with a doctor to find out what is ideal for your child. Know that these tips have been passed down in families because they are effective to a great extent. In case it does not work for you, reach out to a professional.