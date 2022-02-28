Should A Breastfeeding Mother Feed The Baby When She Is Unwell?

Breastfeeding is beneficial for a baby as well as a child. But is it healthy to breastfeed your child if he or she is sick? Here's everything you need to know.

Being a mother and being unwell is not less than a challenge. More so, if you have a small baby to take care of, things can really become difficult. As parental obligations extend 24/7, you are less likely to get a quiet time to rest and recover from illness. Moreover, as a mom, you are more concerned about the baby than self-illness - after all, no parent wants to see their child sick or be the cause of their illness.

So it is time to know whether breastfeeding while sick is safe or not. Let us delve deeper into the issue and find out if you can relax and breastfeed your baby when you are sick or refrain from doing so.

Is It Healthy For A Mother To Breastfeed An Unwell Baby?

Did you know that breastmilk is full of antibacterial and antiviral elements and if you breastfeed, your baby is less likely to get ill in the first place? While breastfeeding does not completely stop your baby from falling sick, it does improve their immunity and helps faster recovery when compared to formula-fed babies. Depending on the duration of breastfeeding, you will lower your baby's risk of contracting various infections such as colds and flu, ear and respiratory tract infections, sickness, and diarrhoea.

Although it may seem like the last thing on your mind when you are sick, it is in the best interest of both mother and the baby to continue breastfeeding through almost any common illness. The antibodies in breastmilk reduce the baby's risk of getting the same bug. However, it is important to remind your doctor that you are nursing so that he can prescribe medications that are compatible with breastfeeding. Most medications can be consumed while breastfeeding, and for those that are not recommended, there is almost always an alternative safe medication on the card.

Not only is it safe, breastfeeding while sick is a rather good idea. Your baby is actually the person least likely to fall ill with your upset tummy or cold, as she has already been in close contact with you and is getting a daily dose of those protective antibodies from your milk.

Time to look after your health

Being sick and continuing to breastfeed your bundle of joy through satisfying can be extremely tiring for a new mom. It is important to look after your health while caring for your baby. Do remember not to skip your meals or best eat in small quantities whenever you can, keep yourself hydrated along with adequate rest to keep you both going through any illness.

When possible, book a seat on your sofa and snuggle up for a few days in bed with your baby, while asking family or friends to help with caring for your baby so you can focus on recovering. Don't worry about the supply of breast milk during any illness as you will keep producing it. Just remember not to stop nursing abruptly as doing this might lead to the risk of getting mastitis.

Good hygiene is another important factor not to be missed when you have a small one at home. Proper hygiene goes a long way to minimize the risk of spreading the illness. Wash your hands regularly with soap before you handle your baby - before and after feeding your baby, preparing and eating food, going to the toilet, or changing nappies. Also, use a tissue for sneezes and coughs and always wash or sanitize your hands after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

(The article is contributed by Dr Anita Kant, Gynaecology & Obstetrics in Asian Hospital, Faridabad)