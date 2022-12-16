Shaken Baby Syndrome: A Rare, Unspoken Form Of Child Abuse

The syndrome is more common in babies under the age of two but it can affect babies up till the age of five.

Who could ever injure a small baby? Seems like a impossibility, isn't so? But babies are so small and tender that even an unintentional shaking can cause injury in them. Sometimes it can be done intentionally and then it might fall under child abuse. The condition might sound trivial but it is characterized by abusive head trauma. It is a serious form of child abuse and can result in fatal injuries within just five to ten minutes of violent shaking.

Shaken baby syndrome

The word shaken baby is characterized by violent back and forth throws of the head by the caretaker that can lead to severe clinical outcomes like hemorrhage. This violence might not cause any external injuries but mostly affects internal organs. Repeated acceleration and deacceleration caused by the shaking is also associated with the injuries to the brain. As per studies, a common activity that precedes the shaken baby syndrome is persistent crying of a healthy baby.

The syndrome is more common in babies under the age of two but it can affect babies up till the age of five. These children have soft brains and weak neck muscles. When shaken violently, their brain can get hit against the skull and this might result in instant bruises.

Is it always intentional?

Studies have shown that playful interactions with an infant such as bouncing up or slightly tossing them up in the air doesn't cause the syndrome. The serious injuries have been only associated with somebody aggressively shaking the baby. Babies can cry for long periods and it might be sometimes difficult for the caretaker to decode what exactly they might be wanting. While most parents can healthily cope up with the continuous fussing, in some rare instances where there might be unstable family situations, or the caregiver suffers from some mental illness like depression or is involved in substance abuse, such parents might have poor self control behaviour and this might result in instances like these.

Symptoms of shaken baby syndrome

Sometimes the violent caregivers might turn up to the doctor's clinic saying that the baby might have accidentally fallen from their hands, turned blue and semi-conscious. Many times, the case can be contrary, the caretakers might have violently shaken the baby. The following are some symptoms that the child might exhibit-

difficulty staying awake body tremors trouble breathing poor eating vomiting discolored skin seizures coma paralysis