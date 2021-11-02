Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: 5 Parenting Tips Bollywood's Baadshah Believes In
Parenting is one of the toughest jobs in the world, however, Bollywood's Badshah manages it really well, keeping it all simple. Let us have a look at 5 parenting tips that the Bollywood star swears by.
It's the Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today. Apart from being one of the most famous faces in the film industry, Khan is also a great father. Time and again proved that like any other parent, his kids are his priority. Parenting is one of the toughest jobs in the world, however, Bollywood's Badshah manages it really well, keeping it all simple.
Not letting kids do what they actually want to, is a big no for Shah Rukh Khan, as he believes giving the required amount of freedom to the kids is important for that child to be able to choose later on in life.
In many interviews, Shah Rukh Khan has mentioned that the one thing which is very important for the kids is to spend quality time with the family. SRK ensures that he makes time for the small pleasures of life. Out of his extremely busy schedule, he never misses any chance to spend a good time with his family.