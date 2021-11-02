Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: 5 Parenting Tips Bollywood's Baadshah Believes In

Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: 5 Parenting Tips The Bollywood Baadshah Believes In

Parenting is one of the toughest jobs in the world, however, Bollywood's Badshah manages it really well, keeping it all simple. Let us have a look at 5 parenting tips that the Bollywood star swears by.

It's the Baadshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan's birthday today. Apart from being one of the most famous faces in the film industry, Khan is also a great father. Time and again proved that like any other parent, his kids are his priority. Parenting is one of the toughest jobs in the world, however, Bollywood's Badshah manages it really well, keeping it all simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Parenting Tips From Bollywood's Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan

Let us have a look at 7 parenting tips that the Bollywood star swears by.

TRENDING NOW

Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Big No To Strict Disciplinarian

One of the first parenting tips that we can learn from Shah Rukh Khan is not following strict disciplinarian. King Khan rather prefers to be friends with his children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Protection And Protective

King Khan is very much protective of his children. Although, letting young kids fight their own problems is important, sometimes, the intervention of parents is also necessary.

You may like to read

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Freedom To Choose

Not letting kids do what they actually want to, is a big no for Shah Rukh Khan, as he believes giving the required amount of freedom to the kids is important for that child to be able to choose later on in life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Giving Kids Enough Time Is Important

In many interviews, Shah Rukh Khan has mentioned that the one thing which is very important for the kids is to spend quality time with the family. SRK ensures that he makes time for the small pleasures of life. Out of his extremely busy schedule, he never misses any chance to spend a good time with his family.

RECOMMENDED STORIES