Sexual Health Education For Adolescents: Here's Why Is It Important?

Collaborative efforts from different sectors and ensuring accurate information spread on digital platforms can help enhance access to the healthcare needs of every adolescent.

This can only be achieved by a detailed understanding of one's sexuality and reproductive health. The sex education curriculum extends beyond the biological aspects. It explores essential components like consent, responsible sexual behaviour and harbouring healthy relationships. To help adolescents incorporate these factors into their lives, sex education is the need of the hour and has been amalgamated into their school curriculum but not covered effectively.

According To The World Health Organisation (WHO)

Around 360 million people worldwide are adolescents. This ratio forms a sizeable portion of the entire global population! Estimates show that annually, almost 21 million adolescents have unwanted pregnancies, and nearly 4 million girls undergo unsafe abortions! These numbers are scary and bring out the ignorance associated with sexual and reproductive health. Hence, spreading correct information can help adolescents resort to responsible, risk-free practices.

Dr Duru Shah, Director of Gynaecworld, shares critical features of sex education should include the following points:

Safe sexual practices, contraception and prevention of sexually transmittable infections: Every year, amongst 20 adolescents, the most common being Chlamydia and the Human Papilloma Virus. Preventing the spread of HIV transmission needs to be addressed with efficient contraceptive options. Risk of unsafe abortions, which include pelvic infection, ectopic pregnancy, chronic pelvic pain and infertility, all lead to a poor quality of life and even death due to cancer cervix. Openly discussing safe sex practices will only encourage all adolescents to indulge in safe sex practices rather than indulging in sex without knowing the risks of unprotected sex. Parents or Teachers in schools become the most important people to do so. Consents/Healthy relationships: Focussing on the ideals of a healthy relationship can eliminate toxic behaviours and reduce instances of dating violence. Adolescents should be motivated to adopt respectful, committed relationships, especially in today's digital age, where many Dating apps mostly encourage casual dating. Learning about the biological aspects: Understanding the anatomy and physiology of one's body, pubertal changes, and menstruation is essential to understanding how sexuality is influenced. Educating about human sexual behaviour and masturbation can help adolescents understand their bodies better.

Conclusion

Hence, a simplified yet comprehensive sexual education program is a critical factor in shaping adolescent health. Encouraging positive parent-adolescent sexual communication and tailoring sexual health programs in schools/colleges can enable youngsters to participate and bloom into responsible, fulfilling individuals actively. Collaborative efforts from different sectors and ensuring accurate information spread on digital platforms can help enhance access to the healthcare needs of every adolescent.

