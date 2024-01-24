Sexual Health Education For Adolescents: Here's Why Is It Important?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
This can only be achieved by a detailed understanding of one's sexuality and reproductive health. The sex education curriculum extends beyond the biological aspects. It explores essential components like consent, responsible sexual behaviour and harbouring healthy relationships. To help adolescents incorporate these factors into their lives, sex education is the need of the hour and has been amalgamated into their school curriculum but not covered effectively.
Around 360 million people worldwide are adolescents. This ratio forms a sizeable portion of the entire global population! Estimates show that annually, almost 21 million adolescents have unwanted pregnancies, and nearly 4 million girls undergo unsafe abortions! These numbers are scary and bring out the ignorance associated with sexual and reproductive health. Hence, spreading correct information can help adolescents resort to responsible, risk-free practices.
Dr Duru Shah, Director of Gynaecworld, shares critical features of sex education should include the following points:
Hence, a simplified yet comprehensive sexual education program is a critical factor in shaping adolescent health. Encouraging positive parent-adolescent sexual communication and tailoring sexual health programs in schools/colleges can enable youngsters to participate and bloom into responsible, fulfilling individuals actively. Collaborative efforts from different sectors and ensuring accurate information spread on digital platforms can help enhance access to the healthcare needs of every adolescent.
