Serena Williams Says Being A Mom Is 'Not As Glamorous As You Think'

Being a mother is a full-time job without weekly offs, and sometimes, not even a breather. It is rewarding, yes, but motherhood is also filled with challenges. Even celebrities, with a good amount of help available to them, will vouch for the fact that motherhood is a life-changing experience and a lifelong commitment. Former professional tennis player Serena Williams recently shared her experience as a mother-of-two, stating that it is not as glamorous as one may believe it to be.

According to a People magazine report, the 42-year-old took to video sharing app TikTok, to share a light-hearted video depicting the struggles of motherhood. It purportedly showed her posing in a black sequin gown that she wore to the recent 2023 CFDA Awards, with the camera then switching to an image of her pumping her breast milk and sighing. A hilarious video, it showed the real, raw struggle of being a mother -- the absolute contrast of dressing up and attending an event, and returning home to the realities of life.

The relatable video may have struck a chord with many parents, celebs and non-celebs alike.

"What my life is really like It's not as glamorous as you think," the winner of 23 Grand Slam women's singles titles wrote in her caption.

Williams shares her two daughters -- six-year-old Olympia and three-month-old Adira -- with her tech entrepreneur husband Alexis Ohanian. Earlier this month, she was quoted as telling Entertainment Tonight that her daughters are bonding. Speaking about Olympia as an elder sister, she told the outlet: "She's navigating it. She loves it. Adira's, like, a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her, her little sis." Olympia also apparently "prayed for a sister".

She also shared a relatable parenting fear that she experienced before the birth of her second daughter, "I was worried. I was like, 'Okay, I don't know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia'. I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out."

