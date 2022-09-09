Separation Anxiety In Your Child: A Doctor Tells Signs, Causes And Ways To Cope

Watch out for the symptoms of Separation Anxiety Disorder. If you feel that your child could be having SAD, speak to a medical professional.

The mere thought of getting separated from your little baby tugs at your heartstrings and pains you. The same feeling engulfs your child too, even if he/she is too little to understand what is happening. This condition, wherein your child feels extremely distressed when you are not around is called Separation Anxiety which commonly strikes children when they are about 8-12 months old. It usually goes away around the time when they are around two years of age.

There are times when separation anxiety takes a far more serious shape when it is experienced by children who have just started going to school or are perhaps even a little older than that. This phenomenon is called Separation Anxiety Disorder. A child diagnosed with SAD is perpetually worried about being separated from a family member or caretaker.

Symptoms of Separation Anxiety Disorder

Separation Anxiety Disorder can manifest itself in many ways. Some of these symptoms include:

Recurrent nightmares seen by your child about getting separated from you or from a loved one.

Refusing to go to school or to any other place without you.

Refusing to sleep alone or stay alone at home.

Constantly clinging to you or to somebody else even when he/she is at home.

Constantly complaining of physical symptoms such as headaches or stomachaches at the mere thought of separation.

Throwing tantrums at times of any form of temporary separation which may last from a few minutes to hours.

Causes of Separation Anxiety Disorder

In order to effectively treat SAD at the hands of a medical professional, it is first important to understand the factors that might have caused it in the first place:

1.Family History of Anxiety/Depression

It has been studied by psychiatrists that people who suffer from mental health problems such as anxiety or depression are more likely to pass it on their children which may take the form of Separation Anxiety Disorder.

You may like to read

2. Lack of parent affection

In case you are not able to devote time to your child as much as you should, the child out of longing for love and affection, may feel even more troubled when staying away from you.

3. Overprotective Environment

In case your child has grown up in an environment which is quite overprotective, then your child may not know how to deal when subject to an unknown environment without you or some other loved one.

4. Change in environment

Children tend to get in their comfort zone quite swiftly. So, a change in environment such as changing schools or homes or losing a loved one may trigger a separation anxiety disorder. The witnessing of a divorce between parents could also be a reason.

Ways to cope

Try practicing shorter durations of separation with your child by leaving him/her with someone. This could last from a few minutes to a couple of hours.

In case you must leave for some work, avoid making a big deal of it. Let your child simply know that you will be away for some time and will be back soon.

Always try returning to your child at time that you promised you will. This will help you child develop confidence about staying away from you.

Treatment

SAD can be usually treated by a child psychologist or psychiatrist who will employ a combination of counselling and light doses of medication. A cognitive behavioral therapy is usually undertaken by doctors to treat SAD which will help you child learn how to face his/her fears when alone.

Conclusion

In case you feel that your child could be having SAD, it is best to speak to a medical professional and to nip the problem in the bud. This is because, often, anxiety disorders that begin quite early on may prove to take a graver shape as the child grows up. It is also necessary to treat it as it hampers the ability of the child to function independently hampering his/her growth.

The article is written by Dr. Santosh Kumar, Consultant - Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bangalore.