The mere thought of getting separated from your little baby tugs at your heartstrings and pains you. The same feeling engulfs your child too, even if he/she is too little to understand what is happening. This condition, wherein your child feels extremely distressed when you are not around is called Separation Anxiety which commonly strikes children when they are about 8-12 months old. It usually goes away around the time when they are around two years of age.
There are times when separation anxiety takes a far more serious shape when it is experienced by children who have just started going to school or are perhaps even a little older than that. This phenomenon is called Separation Anxiety Disorder. A child diagnosed with SAD is perpetually worried about being separated from a family member or caretaker.
Separation Anxiety Disorder can manifest itself in many ways. Some of these symptoms include:
In order to effectively treat SAD at the hands of a medical professional, it is first important to understand the factors that might have caused it in the first place:
1.Family History of Anxiety/Depression
It has been studied by psychiatrists that people who suffer from mental health problems such as anxiety or depression are more likely to pass it on their children which may take the form of Separation Anxiety Disorder.
2. Lack of parent affection
In case you are not able to devote time to your child as much as you should, the child out of longing for love and affection, may feel even more troubled when staying away from you.
3. Overprotective Environment
In case your child has grown up in an environment which is quite overprotective, then your child may not know how to deal when subject to an unknown environment without you or some other loved one.
4. Change in environment
Children tend to get in their comfort zone quite swiftly. So, a change in environment such as changing schools or homes or losing a loved one may trigger a separation anxiety disorder. The witnessing of a divorce between parents could also be a reason.
SAD can be usually treated by a child psychologist or psychiatrist who will employ a combination of counselling and light doses of medication. A cognitive behavioral therapy is usually undertaken by doctors to treat SAD which will help you child learn how to face his/her fears when alone.
In case you feel that your child could be having SAD, it is best to speak to a medical professional and to nip the problem in the bud. This is because, often, anxiety disorders that begin quite early on may prove to take a graver shape as the child grows up. It is also necessary to treat it as it hampers the ability of the child to function independently hampering his/her growth.
The article is written by Dr. Santosh Kumar, Consultant - Paediatrician and Neonatologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bangalore.
