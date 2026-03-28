Seasonal changes in India: Essential health tests every child needs for strong immunity

There was a time when seasonal patterns in India were relatively predictable. Families knew when the monsoon would arrive, when winter illnesses would peak, and when children were most likely to catch the seasonal flu. Today, that predictability is fading. Rising pollution levels, climate variability, and changing atmospheric conditions have made weather transitions far less stable. Sudden heatwaves, unexpected downpours, prolonged humidity, and winter smog now disrupt seasonal cycles in ways that were rarely seen before.

How environmental changes affect children's health?

According to Dr Mayanka Lodha Seth, Chief Pathologist, Redcliffe Labs, "For children, environmental changes can pose several difficulties. The immune system is constantly developing and adapting and repeated weather changes, levels of allergens and pollutants can cause considerable stress to the body. At the same time, the rate of environmental change is occurring at a much faster pace than the ability of the human body to evolve. Children, as a result, are more prone to infections, allergic reactions and deficiencies in relation to seasonal changes in diet."

Rising seasonal infections among children

With the changing climate, a host of new and existing challenges have emerged for our health care professionals across India. Our hospitals are witnessing it already. Paediatric respiratory cases are going up by almost 20% during cold waves & change in seasons due to RSV, influenza, and bronchitis etc. These infections can become dangerous in the presence of nutritional deficiencies and compromised immunity. Preventive diagnostic screening is an excellent way to identify potential risk factors.

1. Complete blood count (CBC)

A Complete Blood Count (CBC) is one of the basic baseline tests we perform on any child. It measures red and white blood cells and platelets. In this time of year, children commonly become more tired, may run a low-grade fever and catch more colds. CBC is a great test that gives us information about the child's body's reaction to being ill, or any signs of anaemia or immune deficiency. The information from this test helps identify the body's early response to an illness before the condition becomes problematic.

2. Vitamin D test for immunity support

Vitamin D is important for immunity and Vitamin D deficiency is quite common in Indian children. The 2025 policy report by the ICRIER mentions that 1 in 5 Indians are Vitamin D deficient and especially children and teenagers are highly affected by it. It's therefore advisable to check Vitamin D and keep immunity strong during the changing seasons.

3. Iron profile and haemoglobin tests for anaemia detection

Iron deficiency anaemia is a ubiquitous condition which continues to persist in children across the length and breadth of India. The latest studies reveal that a shocking 59 % of children in some parts of the country are anaemic, primarily due to poor nutrition in their diets. Anaemia caused by low levels of haemoglobin in the blood makes children lethargic, sluggish and with weakened immunity. In addition, they experience a lack of concentration & have recurrent bouts of seasonal infections. An iron profile test thus acts as a tool for early diagnostics and combating various health problems that children may experience.

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