Don't you agree that our mothers are the biggest influence in our lives? We can all agree that mothers and special and a blessing. And it is no different for Bollywood celebrities. Time and again, we get to witness the strong bond between mothers and their offsprings of the tinsel town. One duo that not only impresses us with their great chemistry, but the uncanny resemblance is Amrita Singh and Sara Ali Khan. On the occasion of Amrita Singh's Birthday, we look at the beautiful relationship the mother-daughter duo share.

Amrita Singh: The Lady Who Inspires Sara Ali Khan

There's no doubt that Sara Ali Khan shares a strong bond with her mother, Amrita Singh, and often expresses her love through social media. On February 9, 2020, Amrita Singh turns a year older, and Sara can't help but express her love for her mom in a heartfelt note that reads, "Happy Birthday to my whole world. Thank you for being my mirror, strength, and inspiration. I lo-blue the most."

In various Instagram posts, Sara mentions how her mother inspires her and has a cure for her every problem. In an adorable post on IG, she once wrote, "Mirror mirror- are you mommy or a reflection? The only difference between us- is I always want her attention. She, on the other hand, is full of love, hugs, and affection. And undivided time and energy I sometimes forget to mention. My anchor, my inspiration, the magician that takes away all tension. She cures for mood swings, hair-fall, dry skin, and water retention. Her versatility, commitment, patience, and selflessness is beyond my comprehension, with her around no sadness lasts, no fear persists there can't be much apprehension. Basically, without contention, no need to even mention, mommy is best in every dimension."

Why Are Mother-Daughter Relationships So Special?

Right from the womb, mothers provide a safe space for children to thrive and grow. But the attachment to a mother doesn’t end with cutting the umbilical cord. After a child enters the physical world, he or she builds an emotional and physiological attachment that helps the child to grow into a beautiful human being. But science suggests that mother-daughter relationships are the strongest.

A study published in the Journal of Neuroscience suggests that the part of the brain responsible for your emotions is more similar between mothers and daughter than other intergenerational relationships. This means that a mother would understand her daughter more and have a better solution to the problems. This could also be the reason why sometimes the idea of a mother and daughter clash, according to the study. Other studies have also shown why daughters feel closer to their mothers. One such study found that mothers favour their daughters because of shared-experience bias.