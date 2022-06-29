- Health A-Z
Children are the world's future. Their well-being should be our priority because it will increase their productivity and allow them to reach their full potential. Children's well-being includes not only their physical health but also their mental health.
Children, like adults, need regular health checkups to find potential health issues before they become a problem. Children grow at a rapid rate in the first few years of life and there are a lot of physical and developmental changes that happen within a short span of time. It is only through regular well-baby checks that doctors can diagnose whether a child is physically and developmentally reaching their full potential.
Here are some of the most important reasons for children to go for regular health check-ups:
When you take your child for their regular health checkup, the paediatrician keeps track of their height, weight, motor development, and personal, social and language development. They compare your child's growth to that of your previous visit as well as normal growth for children their age to ensure that your child is developing at an appropriate rate and to provide guidance to improve growth in areas where your child requires. The Pediatrician will assess your child's milestones like sitting, walking, grasping and language and give advice on how to stimulate your child further so that they attain their milestones in a timely manner.
Regular health checks will assist paediatricians in ensuring that children are vaccinated against several life-threatening diseases at an appropriate time. Vaccines cause immunity in the body without the child having to suffer the high price of a natural infection. The vaccination schedule is devised in such a way that appropriate vaccines are given to a child at the most susceptible age.
It is a common misconception that a paediatrician only examines your child's physical health; however, they also look at your child as a whole which includes your child's social and mental health, which is an important part of early development.
These are often neglected aspects of a child's health, but regular doctor visits ensure that any diseases are caught early and treated appropriately.
A paediatrician can assist you and your child in developing a strategy for maintaining a healthy daily routine as your paediatrician is familiar with your child's physical abilities and habits, he or she will be able to provide health advice that is specific to them.
Young children enjoy playing and being active. Encouraging lots of unstructured and safe movement and play can help lay a solid foundation for an active lifestyle.
Instead of watching television after dinner, encourage your child to engage in fun activities on their own or with friends and family, such as walking, chasing, or riding bikes.
Encourage children to try new things and provide them with positive reinforcement for doing so.
A mentally healthy child will have a variety of relationships, including those with grandparents, cousins, friends, and neighbours. Allow the child to interact with others and teach them how to maintain these various relationships.
A healthy diet, a regular sleeping schedule, and exercises are essential not only for your child's physical health but also for his or her mental health. Teach your children healthy habits that will keep their bodies and minds in good shape.
It is critical to boost your child's self-esteem.
(The article is contributed by Dr Ramya Nadipineni, Senior Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Kamineni Hospitals)
