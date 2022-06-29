Routine Health Checkups Are Critical For Children To Maintain Their Physical And Mental Health

Are you taking your child to the doctor's every day? If not, then you should because regular health check-ups are vital to maintaining their physical and mental health.

Children are the world's future. Their well-being should be our priority because it will increase their productivity and allow them to reach their full potential. Children's well-being includes not only their physical health but also their mental health.

Children, like adults, need regular health checkups to find potential health issues before they become a problem. Children grow at a rapid rate in the first few years of life and there are a lot of physical and developmental changes that happen within a short span of time. It is only through regular well-baby checks that doctors can diagnose whether a child is physically and developmentally reaching their full potential.

What Happens When You Go for Children's Regular Health Check-Ups?

Here are some of the most important reasons for children to go for regular health check-ups:

Monitor growth and development

When you take your child for their regular health checkup, the paediatrician keeps track of their height, weight, motor development, and personal, social and language development. They compare your child's growth to that of your previous visit as well as normal growth for children their age to ensure that your child is developing at an appropriate rate and to provide guidance to improve growth in areas where your child requires. The Pediatrician will assess your child's milestones like sitting, walking, grasping and language and give advice on how to stimulate your child further so that they attain their milestones in a timely manner.

Keep track of their immune system

Regular health checks will assist paediatricians in ensuring that children are vaccinated against several life-threatening diseases at an appropriate time. Vaccines cause immunity in the body without the child having to suffer the high price of a natural infection. The vaccination schedule is devised in such a way that appropriate vaccines are given to a child at the most susceptible age.

Address the mental health issue

It is a common misconception that a paediatrician only examines your child's physical health; however, they also look at your child as a whole which includes your child's social and mental health, which is an important part of early development.

Vision, hearing and dental screening

These are often neglected aspects of a child's health, but regular doctor visits ensure that any diseases are caught early and treated appropriately.

Encourage the development of healthy habits

A paediatrician can assist you and your child in developing a strategy for maintaining a healthy daily routine as your paediatrician is familiar with your child's physical abilities and habits, he or she will be able to provide health advice that is specific to them.

Steps to be Taken for Better Physical and Mental Health of Children

Create an active lifestyle

Young children enjoy playing and being active. Encouraging lots of unstructured and safe movement and play can help lay a solid foundation for an active lifestyle.

Alter entertainment with play

Instead of watching television after dinner, encourage your child to engage in fun activities on their own or with friends and family, such as walking, chasing, or riding bikes.

Encourage children for exploring

Encourage children to try new things and provide them with positive reinforcement for doing so.

Encourage health relationship

A mentally healthy child will have a variety of relationships, including those with grandparents, cousins, friends, and neighbours. Allow the child to interact with others and teach them how to maintain these various relationships.

Create healthy habits

A healthy diet, a regular sleeping schedule, and exercises are essential not only for your child's physical health but also for his or her mental health. Teach your children healthy habits that will keep their bodies and minds in good shape.

Improve self-esteem

It is critical to boost your child's self-esteem.

Offer genuine, realistic praise: To boost a child's self-esteem, it is critical to praise their efforts while avoiding exaggerated compliments.

To boost a child's self-esteem, it is critical to praise their efforts while avoiding exaggerated compliments. Allow opportunities for independence: Allow your children to do their chores and homework on their own, and then you can provide them with your guidance.

Allow your children to do their chores and homework on their own, and then you can provide them with your guidance. Assist your child in developing positive self-talk: When your child says something negative about themselves, ask them questions and help them come to positive conclusions.

(The article is contributed by Dr Ramya Nadipineni, Senior Pediatrician and Neonatologist, Kamineni Hospitals)