Numerology is the study of numbers in your life, such as your date of birth or the numerical value of the letters in your name. In Hinduism, it is a common practice to name a baby based on his moon sign, which is calculated using his birth time and date.

Everything in the Universe is made out of energy and each number is associated with a specific range of energy. Every letter of a name has corresponding energy and the whole name is a collective of related energies. Numerology allows you to choose a name that reflects the positive qualities associated with the numerological value of the name. So, by selecting a name with the desired positive traits, you can give your baby a better start in life.

How to calculate the numerological value of a baby name

In order to know the numerological value of a particular name, you need to add the numeric values of every letter in the name together. Then the two final digits are added together to get the final result. However, if the figure comes out to be 11 or 22 then the digits are not added as they are said to have special energy.

Numerology assigns a number from 1 to 9 to each letter in the alphabet, which is as follows:

1: A, J, S

2: B, K, T

3: C, L, U

4: D, M, V

5: E, N, W

6: F, O, X

7: G, P, Y

8: H, Q, Z

9: I, R

Character traits linked to each number:

If you wish to choose the correct traits for your baby’s name, this is where you can refer to–

Number 1

Number 1 denotes leadership and independent qualities. If you wish your baby to have great inner strength, then you should select a name with number 1.



Number 2

Number 2 has the tendency to make your child co-operative and highly adaptable to any circumstances in life. People with name having numerical values 2 are said to be friendly and helpful.

Number 3

These people are good with the social skills and articulation. They are delightful to speak to and have high chances to become great orators and writers.

Number 4

This number is linked with traits like order, level-headedness, honesty and hard work. A name having numerical value 4 can make your child more disciplined and sincere.

Number 5

Children with number 5 love adventure. They grow up to be having qualities like brilliance, zest, energy and flexibility.

Number 6

People who have 6 number are very close to their family. This number symbolizes nurturing, sympathy and responsibility.

Number 7

People who have number 7 are analytical and curious. Their hunger for information and more knowledge can make them great in academics. They are mostly self-reliant.

Number 8

Babies with number 8 are ambitious, confident, sensible and realistic. They are often termed as achievers and usually reach on top.

Number 9

A person with number 9 is said to be caring, noble and selfless. Such people are compassionate, very accepting and empathetic.

Number 11

People with number 11 inspire others and are idealist and visionaries.

Number 22

People with number 22 are super charismatic and have an inherent problem-solving approach. This is known to be an extremely magnetic number.

So, parents choose a beautiful name for your kids according to numerology to instill the desired positive traits in them.