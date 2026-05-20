Researchers reveal children can develop taste preferences before birth: Easy strategies for parents

Scientists say early flavor exposure during pregnancy may influence a child's future food preferences. Parents can use simple daily habits to support healthier eating patterns.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 20, 2026 9:05 AM IST

Medically Verified By: Dt. Deepali Sharma

Child development. (Image: AI Generated)

Researchers uncover that preferences for certain foods can start developing as early as in the womb which can influence food preferences later in life. Experts say that during pregnancy flavours from a mother's food and drink can be transferred to the amniotic fluid which means babies can taste the differences. The study published in Developmental Psychobiology have opened up new debates about the potential for early nutrition that may influence eating habits in childhood.

There are several studies indicating that pre-pregnant women and babies who are exposed to a range of healthy foods before birth and during breastfeeding will be more receptive to those tastes when they are older. Researchers further explain that there is a theory that repeated exposure to vegetables, fruits, herbs and mild spices could make the older child more open to a balanced diet as they grow up.

The taste preferences of babies before birth

The foetus regularly ingests amniotic fluid during pregnancy and this fluid has a very slight taste of anything eaten by the mother. Scientists say this exposure helps babies to become acquainted with some of their tastes before they are born. Breast milk can then continue to provide the same flavours after delivery to establish a foundation for healthy eating habits.

Experts say this early learning is a sensory process that could be the reason why some kids love certain foods and do not like certain foods. While genetics and environments also play a crucial role in childhood taste development experts claim that the prenatal environment has gained increasing recognition as an important factor in food acceptance.

Easy strategies for parents

In early childhood experts recommend that parents get healthier eating habits started by eating a healthy and diverse diet during pregnancy. The study suggests that focusing on vegetables such as spinach, carrots, broccoli, beetroot, fruits, whole grains and protein foods can help babies taste a wider range of flavours.

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Dt. Deepali Sharma, Clinical Nutritionist at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi recommends that parents should try not to give up on introducing vegetables to their toddler or new foods to their diet if their child refuses them at first. Additionally previous studies have indicated that it takes children repeated exposure to a food several times before they will accept it comfortably.

The clinical nutritionist further emphasizes that it's not about perfection but it's about consistency and simple steps parents can take to develop healthy eating habits. She said, "Meals served with colour, involving children in the preparation and eating of food together as a family unit could have a positive impact on the child's relationship with food."

Importance of early food habits

According to experts children who develop poor eating habits may be at a higher risk for developing obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease as adults. Healthcare professionals also highlight that too much of sweet snacks, junk food and fizzy drinks can also impact focus and growth.

Experts are warning parents to refrain from pressuring children to eat their food and offering sweets as a reward. Rather they suggest establishing a peaceful and encouraging dining setting in which kids feel comfortable introducing themselves to new foods one bite at a time.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider.