Technological advancement has made our lives easier in more ways than one. But it comes with its own set of evils as well. Starting from alienating us from the real world to making us sedentary, technological devices, especially the ones that involve screens, have thrown their bit of conundrum in our lives. While that mobile phone or tab is an easy solution for every parent when their toddler becomes restless or when their kids need to wrap up their school assignment, it is not the ideal companion for a kid. According to WHO recommendations, infants under 1 year of age shouldn’t be allowed any screen time. However, for kids between 1-5 years, it should be restricted to only an hour a day. Experts in the field of paediatric care are also of the opinion that kids shouldn’t be allowed to sit in front of screens for long. These guidelines are focussed on the premise that sitting in front of screens (TV ad computer), makes kids sedentary which come with various health risks. In a study published the journal Applied Physiology Nutrition and Metabolism, the researchers noted that 7 days of daily screen time can lead to fluctuation in blood sugar levels and weight gain among kids. There are various other studies which suggest that increased screen time can cause a decline in your kid’s school performance along with leading to behavioural and sleep issues. So it is important to make sure that your kids don’t become a couch potato. Here are ways to keep them active in fun ways.

Go shopping

No, we don’t mean that you go mall hopping with your little one and reward him with unhealthy snacks or his favourite toys. While you involve your little one in shopping, keep him active through the process. For example, if you and your kid are travelling in a car, park your vehicle far away from the entry gate and walk that extra mile. In a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, it was mentioned that walking to a particular place with a reason such as shopping could be beneficial to keep you physically active. Moreover, moving from one shop to another will also be a bit of an exercise. Involve your child in the buying decisions. This will enhance his decision-making skills.

Encourage her to play with a tree

The best way to eliminate the risk of sedentary habits in your kids is to take him out. Playing outside in the open can help her be more active physically. You can encourage your kid to choose a tree of her liking and let her discover various ways to play around it. She can climb the tree, run around it or even jump about it. Swinging from a low branch to another is another option that she will totally enjoy.

Ask your kid to mimic an animal

This is a fun way to get your little one away from the couch. You can show him a few videos of how different animals walk and behave and ask him to mimic their actions. You can also dictate the pace to him by changing the animals that he imitates. For example, if he is mimicking a horse, he will run faster whereas if you suddenly ask him to portray a turtle, he will slow down. You can keep him engaged in this fun activity for a long time.

Turn singing songs into a fun activity

It is another fun activity that requires your little one to the characters of a nursery rhyme as she sings it. For example, while singing a nursery rhyme that involves a mouse, ask her to imitate how a mouse normally runs. This will rev up her physical activities as she has to move around a lot instead of sitting at one place with a toy. Also, this gives a workout to her vocal cords.

Play with a soft ball

Kids love to play with soft balls, it could be it a football or a tennis ball. Take your kid outside and throw a tennis ball towards him. Even if he is unable to catch it properly, you can ask him to throw it back towards you or towards someone else. This will help him learn about directions. Also, if you have a football, roll the ball to your little one and ask him to kick it back.

Build a sandcastle

A good way to engage your little one in physical activities could be taking her out for a vacation. She will enjoy a beach vacation for sure. She can run around freely amidst the nature with you around and both of you can engage in certain fun activities as well. Ask your kid to help you build a sandcastle. This will not only keep her active for a long duration but will also enhance her creative skills as you enjoy your day out.

Play the wheelbarrow game



You don’t have to use a real wheelbarrow here. However, you need to participate actively in this game. Set obstacles on a soft surface like a park with long grass (to prevent any potential injury) and you are done, hold your little one’s ankle and ask him to walk through these obstacles on his hands. This will not only give your little one a full body workout but will also require him to think quickly to dodge these barriers.