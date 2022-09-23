Recognize The 6 Reasons Why Your Child Might Be Crying

It is very normal for children to cry over very bizarre things. But, as a parent you should know when they are just craving attention and when they are actually stressed.

While it can sometimes be confounding, crying can also be healthy at any age. A study published in the Journal of Research and Personality found that there are many circumstances in which crying helps people feel better.

6 REASONS WHY YOUR CHILD MIGHT BE CRYING

Your Child Might Be Overtired

Children are often unable to express properly how they are feeling. Whether they are feeling tired or not the only way they do express themselves in by crying. So, as a parent you should be able to recognize the reasons why your child might be crying. One of the reasons could be because they are tired and they want to sleep. They also might not understand what they are supposed to do when they are tired. Children do not realize these things at such a young age.

Hunger

Like they are unable to expressed when they are feeling tired, they also will not be able to communicate the fact that they are hungry. The only sign of hunger that parents might be able to recognize is when their childe starts crying without any reason.

Your Child Might Be Overstimulated

Sometimes, overstimulation can be another reason why children cry. When they are experiencing something that they are really enjoying like fun games with friends or birthday parties, they tend to get overstimulated. The hustle and bustle can be too much for children to handle and this they might express through sudden burst of tears.

Stress

Even children experience stress. It could be because a kid at school is bullying them or a teacher is being extra harsh or because their parents at home argue a lot. It is important that parents recognize when a child is crying because they are stressed. If this is not addressed properly, it can be bad for them later in life when they themselves are adults.

Craving Attention

Sometimes it seems like the tears come out of nowhere. One minute your child is playing happily, you turn your back for a second, and they're sobbing. Your child knows that crying is a great way to get your attention. Attention even when it's negative reinforces a child's behavior. If you respond by saying 'Stop screaming,' or 'Why are you crying now?' it can actually encourage your child's tantrums to continue.

Your Child Might Want Something

Children do not know the meaning of need and want. Sometimes, what they wish for becomes what they need and if they do not get it they might start crying. The confusion between want and need happens to every child at a certain age. These tears are tears of disappointment when they are not getting what they really wished for. It can happen with toy, clothes, food or other things.