Rapid breathing in children: When should parents be concerned?

Rapid breathing in children can signal anything from fever to a serious medical emergency. Learn the warning signs, possible causes and when immediate medical care is needed.

Medically Verified By: Dr Indu Khosla

Respiratory issue.

Breathing in children can be really scary for parents as kids normally breathe faster than adults but rapid breathing can be a sign of a serious medical condition in some cases that needs attention right away. Parents should know when fast breathing is normal and when it might be a sign of something serious so they can make good decisions and get medical help when required. Children's breathing rates change with age, for example babies breathe faster after playing, crying, getting excited or having a fever. When the child calms down and their breathing does not go back to normal then parents should not ignore it.

What causes rapid breathing in children?

Rapid breathing also known as "tachypnea" can occur when the body tries to get oxygen. Here's a list of what can trigger this medical issue as per Dr. Indu Khosla, Senior Consultant, Pediatric Pulmonology, Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai:

Asthma Viral infections like bronchiolitis Pneumonia Wheezing episodes High fever Allergic reactions Dehydration Congenital heart conditions Severe infections

Warning signs for parents

According to the pediatric pulmonologist these are some important guidelines for parents to seek help right away if they see the following signs in their child:

Breathing that stays fast when the child is resting Skin pulling between the ribs and below the ribs or around the neck Nostrils flaring Grunting sounds when breathing Noisy breathing Bluish lips, tongue or fingertips Having trouble speaking, crying or feeding Persistent fever causing trouble breathing Being really sleepy, lethargic or not responding well

Babies need special attention

Babies under one year old are more vulnerable because their airways are smaller and their immune systems are still developing. Respiratory infections like bronchiolitis and pneumonia can get worse quickly in babies. Parents should be extra careful if their baby is breathing rapidly while feeding, refusing to feed, having wet diapers or seems really sleepy or irritable. These can be signs of a serious illness.

Why getting help early is important

Respiratory illnesses can get worse quickly in children. If parents can get help early doctors can find the cause and start treatment before things get worse. Treatment might include taking care of the child at home giving medication using oxygen therapy or staying in the hospital in cases. If parents wait long to get medical help it can increase the risk of respiratory distress and other serious problems especially in babies and children with other health issues.

Tips to prevent respiratory illness

Many respiratory infections can be prevented by doing things every day. Parents should make sure their children get all the recommended vaccinations including the flu vaccine. They should also wash their hands regularly avoid smoke eat well and stay away from people who're sick. During the monsoon and winter months when respiratory infections are more common, parents should be extra careful.

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Not every time a child breathes rapidly is an emergency but if they breathe rapidly for a long time especially if they have trouble breathing, do not feed well are lethargic or have bluish skin, parents should not ignore it. Parents know their children best so if something does not seem right it is always better to get medical help right away.

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Always consult a healthcare provider for any concerns.