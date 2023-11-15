Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar name their daughter 'Navya': Find out its meaning, astrological significance

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar recently hosted a naming ceremony for their daughter, who was born in September 2023. (Photo: Instagram)

"The alignment of Saturn suggests Navya could follow in her father's footsteps, becoming a remarkable singer in the future," said astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar -- who married in 2021 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in September this year -- have finally named her. The couple hosted an intimate naming ceremony that was attended by close friends and family members, and where it was revealed that the little one -- whose face has not been revealed and is often obscured by emojis whenever her pictures are posted on social media -- has been named 'Navya Vaidya'.

Rahul, a singer -- who has participated in many reality shows -- and his actor wife reposted pictures from several attendees on their Instagram stories, wherein they revealed the name. Later, they both took to their respective Instagram accounts to officially share it. "We have named our baby girl Navya Vaidya," read the caption.

What is the meaning of the name 'Navya'?

According to renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, the name holds special meaning in astrology, symbolising a fresh start and positive vibes. It adds a unique touch to their family's happiness, making the moment even more special, he says.

"The name 'Navya' carries a touch of elegance and symbolises all things new and fresh. In Sanskrit, it means something modern and relevant, perfectly reflecting the concept of a new beginning. It's a fitting choice for Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar as they step into the exciting journey of parenthood," he tells this outlet.

The astrologer adds that in Vedic astrology, names play a crucial role, shaping one's destiny. "'Navya' is seen as a bringer of positive vibes, indicating a journey filled with growth and prosperity. The name holds significance in steering the individual towards a fortunate path."

Financial fortunes

According to the expert, Navya's financial prospects look bright, thanks to her name associated with abundance. According to the stars and planets like Venus and Mercury, she shows a talent for managing money, he states, adding that this could pave the way for stability and success in her material endeavours, setting a positive tone for her financial future.

Professional path

"Astrologically, 'Navya' hints at adaptability and innovation, paving the way for a varied and dynamic career. Be it in arts, sciences, or entrepreneurship, Navya might thrive by embracing change and exploring new paths. The alignment of Saturn suggests she could follow in her father's footsteps, becoming a remarkable singer in the future," said panditji.

Overall destiny

The astrologer concluded by saying that Navya's stars seem to "shine brightly", suggesting a destiny filled with positivity, personal growth, and a smooth life journey. "The name itself points towards a harmonious path. With the backing of her name's astrological vibes, Navya might gracefully tackle challenges, showing resilience along the way."