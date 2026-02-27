Expert Reveals 9 Parenting Attitudes That Can Lead To Unhappy Children

Psychology reveals nine common parenting attitudes that may contribute to raising unhappy children. Here's how certain behaviours impact emotional development and what parents can do to foster happier, emotionally secure kids.

Expert Reveals 9 Parenting Attitudes That Can Lead To Unhappy Children

The goal of any parent is to have a happy, confident and emotionally secure child. Psychology, however, implies that some of these parenting attitudes that are well intended might slowly impact on the emotional well being of a child without their knowledge. The studies conducted in child psychology indicate that the negative or imbalanced behaviours of parents practised regularly can lead to stress, anxiety, low self esteem, and unhappiness among children in the long term. The following are parenting attitudes that have intensively associated with bringing up unhappy children.

Expert Take On Right Approach To Healthy Parenting

Dr. Abhinit Kumar, Senior Consultant - Psychiatry, ShardaCare-Healthcity Reveals,

"The right approach to healthy parenting involves a balance between providing guidance without forcing, discipline without being harsh and freedom without providing support. When children are listened to, respected, and accepted in their true selves, they will flourish in such an environment. Promoting effort and not perfection, non judgmental listening and letting children make age appropriate choices are some of the strategies that can be used to build resilience and self esteem.

Children in unhappy conditions are not necessarily the consequence of neglect, yet occasionally it comes as a result of the subtle patterns that cannot be observed in ordinary parenting. Parents can help to establish emotional growth by being more conscious of these attitudes. Even minor changes in communication and empathy can produce a significant impact on children and enable them to become confident and emotionally secure people".

The National Institute Of Health says,"Authoritarian parents typically engage in a 1-way mode of communication where they establish strict rules that the child is expected to follow without question or negotiation. These rules are rarely explained, and children are expected to meet high standards without making mistakes. Errors are often met with punishment. Authoritarian parents tend to be less nurturing, maintaining high expectations with limited flexibility ".

Being Overly Controlling

Micromanuation by the parents involving control of all activities of the kid such as friends, activities and even the day-to-day decisions of the children, can hinder emotional development. Psychologists describe excessive control as one that prevents children to grow up to be independent, make their own decisions, and believe in themselves, which later causes resentment and anxiety.

You may like to read

Emotional Unavailability

Children require emotional attention to the same extent as they need physical attention. Distanced, inattentive, and unappreciative parents can make children feel unheard, or even unseen. This can lead to loneliness, low self esteem, and inability to establish healthy relationships in the long run.

Constant Criticism

Constant criticism, even as a motivational factor, may have a devastating effect on the self-esteem of a child. Psychology associates rough verbal feedback with perfectionism, fear of failure and the long-lasting self-doubt, which may extend into adulthood.

Unrealistic Expectations

Holding children to the high standards of success in their grades, social, and conduct is putting a heavy burden on them. According to the experts, unrealistic standards may leave children without feeling that they are good enough, which, in turn, causes stress, burnout, and emotional isolation.

Comparing Them To Others

Comparison, be it of siblings, classmates or peers, can be emotionally destructive. According to psychologists, constant comparison breeds jealousy, insecurity and resentment as children begin to doubt their worth and individuality.

Inconsistent Discipline

Children are confused by unpredictable rules and consequences. Children can become insecure and nervous when they do not know the boundaries. Psychology notes that discipline must be consistent and the children should feel safe and also know what is expected of them.

Dismissing Emotions

Self-declaring children crying to be overreacting or telling them to stop crying makes their feelings invalid. Scholars point out that children learn emotional dismissal so they can become emotionless, and this may become evident in the future through anger problems, anxiety, or even emotional numbness.

Overprotective Parenting

Although love is a good protection, overprotection allows children not to learn to be resilient. According to psychologists, protected children might experience problems with fear, lack of confidence and combat skills in dealing with problems in the real world.

Approval And Conditional Love

Children can only feel valued when they do well, but love is conditional on achievements or good behaviour. Psychology identifies conditional affection with insecurity, people-pleasing behaviour, and the fear of rejection at all times.

Why Awareness Matters?

Parenting is aimed at perfection, but emotional awareness is also important. These attitudes can be identified at a young age, which consequently enables parents to make conscious adjustments in raising children with a sense of emotional security, resilience, and happiness in the future.

Happy parenting cannot be achieved without empathy, consistency, and emotional attachment. With the help of getting rid of the harmful parenting attitudes and adopting the supportive and emotionally responsible behaviours, parents can develop confidence, emotional intelligence, and true happiness in children.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.