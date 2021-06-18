Necrotizing enterocolitis or NEC is a severe illness that affects preterm newborns’ intestines. It usually occurs in newborns who are fed formula instead of breast milk within the first two weeks of life. Bacteria infiltrate the intestinal wall in this situation, and inflammation begins to take hold. This often results in a fracture or gap, allowing bacteria to enter the abdomen. It can lead to severe infection and death if not addressed. Also Read - Does your child have Krabbe disease? An effective treatment may be here soon

The cause of the disease is still unknown. Experts believe that infants have weaker lungs and intestines than full-term neonates. It implies their bodies do not circulate blood and oxygen as efficiently as they should. They also have difficulty digesting meals and combating illness. Even after four decades, effective treatments remain elusive, and death rates in newborns have remained largely constant.

Researchers Study Potential Treatment Options For Intestinal Disease In Babies

A study published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine found that a protein in the immune system may protect infants against necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) and lead to the development of novel therapies. Senior author of the study, Misty Good, MD, an assistant professor of paediatrics in the Division of Newborn Medicine, "Necrotizing enterocolitis is a serious, fast-acting condition that can lead to death within hours. We don't know why NEC happens, and we can try to treat it with antibiotics and surgical removal of the dead tissue; however, in severe cases, many babies will still die. No treatments stop the disease from progressing, but our hope is that the protein we've identified will change that."

For the study, the researchers focused on the protein, Interleukin-22 (IL-22), which helps adults maintain a healthy gut microbiota by regulating immunological responses. The team used a mouse model to study IL-22 signalling and production in healthy intestines and intestines affected by NEC to gain a better understanding of the protein’s function. They looked at IL-22 levels before, during, and after delivery, as well as during maturity, which for mice begins about 28 days after weaning.

Protein Effective In Treating Intestinal Disease

The researchers found low postnatal IL-22 production in both healthy and sick intestines until day 21 when it increased for the mice and persisted throughout adulthood. The researchers also looked at tissue samples from preemies who had NEC and those who did not. All of the intestinal samples used had modest amounts of IL-22. A proper immune response had not been generated in the intestines of the newborns who had acquired NEC.

“Immune cells in the neonatal intestine have shown an inability to produce adequate amounts of IL-22 to control the progression of NEC,” said one of the researchers. As per the study, the absence of IL-22 production is linked to immature intestines, a notion bolstered by the fact that preterm newborns weighing less than 3 pounds 5 ounces are the most vulnerable to NEC.

Premature babies have low baby weight, which means that they have a more underdeveloped gastrointestinal immune system. Harmful bacteria can get through the intestinal barrier and cause the immune system to become activated. Because preemies’ immune systems aren’t completely matured, they have an increased inflammatory response, which can result in tissue death.

The researchers took the next step after discovering low amounts of IL-22 in newborn tissues: injecting IL-22 into the mice. The protein assists in inflammation management while also encouraging the regeneration of densely packed cells that line the gut. IL-22 can assist to strengthen the intestinal walls, forming a barrier in the gut, which allows nutrients to be absorbed while keeping poisonous or otherwise harmful bacteria from entering the circulation.

In conclusion, the researchers believe that the treatment with IL-22 in mice can help protect the newborns intestine against damage caused by NEC.

(with inputs from agencies)