Protect Your Child From Rashes And Sunburns This Summer With These Skincare Tips

Kids love to play outside during the summer season, but what about their skin. It can become prone to many skin problems, here are some tips to protect your kid's skin this season.

The sun is scorching hot, and with the mercury levels rising so high in the first quarter of the year, parents are beginning to worry about how to keep their children safe in this heat. While the Sun is the powerhouse of life on planet Earth, a little too much heat can be more detrimental than one would presume. Needless to say, children have the most delicate skin and the harsh sun, and its heat can leave them vulnerable to exposure and dehydration.

What Happens To The Skin In The Summers?

The hot weather that comes in the summer dehydrates the body by increasing water loss, making the skin dry, irritated and often red and sunburnt. While the body does its best to maintain homeostasis and increase perspiration to keep the body cool in the heat, our skin often gets clogged with the dirt in the air, trapping the sweat and causing rashes on the delicate skin of our body. Wrong fabrics can aggravate these rashes further.

The dehydration (loss of water from the body) is even evident in the dryness that is visible on the children's skin and lips. Parents would earlier assume chapped lips and dry skin to occur in winters only, but this intensity of heat does the same to the children in the summers too.

Sunburn can be really harsh on the skin of little children as it instantly leaves their delicate skin red and inflamed from the harsh heat. You will find your child in discomfort as they are unable to cope with their skin going through so much distress and even pain.

Summer Skincare Dos And Don'ts:

What to do:

Ensure that your children are drinking a lot of water and other refreshing fluids like lemonades, fruit juices and eating fruits that add more water content to the body (for example, watermelon). Bathe your children twice a day with a natural and gentle body wash to keep their skin clean and fresh, ensuring their skin pores are not clogged. Your choice of body wash is also important, as a harsh chemical-heavy wash will increase irritation of the skin. It is recommended you use a foaming baby wash that is skin-friendly and retains moisture in the body. Minimise your children's sun exposure and avoid taking them out during peak heat hours. Always apply a good sunscreen on your children's bodies, especially on the sun-exposed areas such as the face, arms and neck. Apply the sunscreen liberally 20 minutes before stepping out, and reapply the sunscreen again after 4-5 hours. If you find your child's skin exceptionally sensitive to sunburns, it is best to make them wear full-sleeved and breathable cotton clothes to minimise direct exposure to the sun. However, do not overdress your children as their skin needs to breathe as well. Apply cool aloe vera gel on the sun-exposed areas after coming back home. Aloe vera soothes the skin and helps repair the delicate skin quickly and effectively. Especially for pre-pubescents and adolescents, acne and pimples are common skin concerns. The heat combined with the dirt is a major causal agent of acne. You can help your child prevent an acne breakdown by showing them how to clean their face with a gentle face wash to ensure no pores are clogged. They should wash their face 2-3 times a day to keep the skin clean and fresh in the summer heat. Older children can also apply natural cooling face packs made from sandalwood or cucumber, combined with cool rose water and aloe vera gel.

In case of severe skin reactions, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist immediately.

What not to do:

Do not make your children wear synthetic fabrics like polyester, chiffon etc, and opt for skin-friendly fabrics such as pure cotton which do not trap the heat in your body. Do not skip bathing your children. Cleanliness is crucial in the summers to avoid bacterial infections and skin reactions. Do not forget about the hair! Your children can sweat excessively from their scalp and heads, and this can become a breeding ground for bacterial infections and scalp irritation. Use a gentle foaming baby shampoo, made of natural products, so that your baby's scalp and hair can stay clean and free of germs and bacteria. Do not skip moisturising your baby's skin. The summer heat will leave your child's skin dry and dull and a good baby moisturiser or baby balm will soothe their dry skin and replenish it with the much-needed moisture. Do not use talcum powder to absorb the sweat; instead, select a natural talc-free baby powder that will help maintain freshness and dryness in the summer heat. Do not forget to keep your children well-hydrated. Ensure they are drinking adequate water and other liquids such as coconut water, lemonades and fresh juices. Giving them an attractive bottle or sipper is often a great incentive for kids to enjoy their drinks! Do not take your children out during peak heat hours, when the temperature and sun exposure are at their highest. Stay indoors and try to keep your homes well ventilated and cool. Do not skip sunscreen! A sunscreen with a good SPF is an irreplaceable skincare product for both you and your children. Do not self-medicate and self-treat skin concerns. Consult a dermatologist or your child's paediatrician as soon as you spot rashes or other skin reactions.

Just as we consciously nourish our children's bodies with good food and good drinks, we must also nourish their beautiful and delicate skin with good products made using natural ingredients. After all, a happy child makes a parent very happy! Let's not get this heat get to us!

