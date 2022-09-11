Protect Your Baby From Life-Threatening Conditions With Newborn Screening Tests

Newborn babies who do not undergo screening tests are more likely to develop life-threatening conditions later. Here's why it is important to get newborn screening tests done.

Infant mortality is higher in India compared to other developed nations. Numerous neonates are prone to a variety of disorders that are not visible at birth but impact them later in life. The frequency of congenital hypothyroidism in India is 2.1 per 1,000 births, while the prevalence of G6PD deficiency ranges from 2 to 7.8 per cent, as reported by Indian Paediatrics. To avoid this, infants must undergo a variety of examinations, including newborn screening (NBS), to assure their entire development and maintain their health from the time they are born.

Importance Of Newborn Screening

To understand the importance of NBS, we can talk about Inborn Errors of Metabolism, often known as IEM. IEM can cause physical problems and brain damage, and if not detected and treated promptly, they can be fatal. Even if they have the disease, the majority of newborns exhibit no symptoms. In contrast, NBS can detect and diagnose these problems from birth, allowing the kid to enjoy a healthy life.

The newborn screening test is typically performed between 48-96 hours after birth, with samples taken by qualified nurses or medically trained professionals. Before the mother and baby are released from the hospital, a few drops of blood are extracted from the baby's heel and placed on a specific paper. Other tests that do not need blood, such as hearing and pulse oximetry, are also performed. Once a blood sample has been obtained, it is forwarded to the screening laboratory for analysis. The findings are available within a week after a newborn's birth. If a test is positive for any of these illnesses (called "presumptive positive"), physicians send the infant for further testing to establish whether he or she is actually positive or truly negative for that ailment.

NBS May Help Prevent Life-Threatening Conditions

The early discovery and treatment of these problems may aid in the prevention of life-threatening conditions, such as intellectual and physical handicapped. It is strongly suggested. The treatment may involve specific formulae or supplements, dietary restrictions, medications or therapy, and careful observation.

Their children may be born with any genetic illness or inborn error of metabolism, even if the parents have previously given birth to healthy infants and have no family history of any of these disorders. The majority of children with these illnesses have no family history of the illness. Therefore, parents must undergo a screening shortly after the birth of their child.

The NBS exams are quite affordable and mandatory in many countries. In addition, if these disorders are not diagnosed and treated early enough, the cost of treatment might wind up being much greater without providing a substantial health benefit to the infant, since delays in treatment may not be able to reverse the symptoms. With NBS, we can decrease the morbidity and newborn mortality rate (NMR) resulting from these metabolic inborn abnormalities. In light of the fact that high-quality medical services remain a dream for the rural population, preventative pediatric screening tests such as NBS should be made mandatory. This will help the parents in ensuring that their children have a prosperous and healthy future.

(The article is contributed by Ms Chandra Ganjoo, Group Chief Executive Officer, Trivitron Healthcare)