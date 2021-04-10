Proper nutrition and exercise are essential for all children. It keeps them mentally and physically fit and improves overall health. Children can enjoy the benefits of proper diet and exercise well into adulthood. Now a new study says that a healthy diet in childhood leads to adults with bigger brains and lower levels of anxiety. Researchers from the University of California – Riverside conducted studies on mice to come to this conclusion. The journal Physiology and Behavior published this study. Though diet and exercise are consistently recommended as ways to promote health this study is the first to examine the long-lasting