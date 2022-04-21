Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Baby Girl's Name REVEALED - It Has A Special Meaning

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Baby Girl's Name REVEALED

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas have revealed their daughter's name. Read on to know what it means.

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer husband Nick Jonas have named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple welcomed their first child via surrogacy in January this year. Taking to Instagram, the couple announced their baby's birth six days later, they wrote: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much". Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

What Is The Significance of This Name?

Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, is a very uncommon name, right? However, the meaning of this baby girl's name is beautiful and it definitely has some connection with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' ancestors.

The name Malti Marie Chopra Jonas is a tribute that the couple paid to their heritage and lineage. The name Malti Marie Chopra Jonas means -- Malti is a Sanskrit word that means a small fragrant flower or moonlight. The word Marie comes from Latin Stella Maris which means Star of the sea. It also has a biblical connotation as it's the French version of the name Mary, the mother of Jesus.

Earlier, in an interview, Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra had said that she still hasn't been able to meet her granddaughter. "I haven't seen her. I am here and she is in LA. We do Facetime once in a while. I think she is happy and joyous. This is all I can say for now. But maybe when I go and meet her in the middle of the year, I will be able to answer this better," Madhu Chopra is quoted as saying. Chopra Jonas, 39, tied the knot with the 29-year-old American singer in December 2018 in Jodhpur in an elaborate wedding.

You may like to read

(With inputs from agencies)