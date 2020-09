You need to be consistent if you want to inculcate the right values in your child. If you keep changing your rules and expectations, your child will be confused as to what is the right behavior. @Shutterstock

The way you conduct yourself as a parent can have a great bearing on your child’s life as an adult. You need to find the right balance when you are raising your child. Parenting is not an easy job and unsolicited advice from well-wishers and relatives may life difficult for you. If you are a first-time parent, then the task becomes all the more difficult. You may often find yourself asking what exactly constitutes good parenting. Today, there are so many styles of parenting. Following these blindly can be disastrous and not the best thing for your child. No parent is perfect. But you can try and do your best with these tips that we reveal here. These tips will help you be a good parent to your child. Also Read - Beware: Unsupportive or cold parenting can lead to premature ageing, health risks in kids

Be involved

This is one of the basic tenets of good parenting. You need to be involved in all aspects of your child’s life. No doubt it will take effort and time. But you need to do this for the well-being of your child. If you are an uninvolved parent, your child will sense that, and this can make him insecure. He will feel unloved and this can adversely affect his emotional and mental development. Your involvement will make your child excel in all areas of life and you will also feel a tremendous sense of satisfaction out of this. Also Read - Want to be a good parent? Here’s what not to do

Set some rules

If you want the best for your child, you need to establish and set some basic rules. This will help you manage your child’s behavior when he is young and help him control his feelings and emotions in a better way as he grows up. The first rule you need to lay down is that your child must always inform you where he or she is any time of day or night, with who and what he or she is doing at any given point of time. You don’t have to interfere overly in your child’s life to do this. Just knowing is enough in case there is any problem. Also Read - Finding it difficult to juggle work and your kid's online classes? These tips may help

Make him independent

Your child needs to learn to be independent at an early age to grow into responsible and successful adults. Independence will help him develop a sense of self-direction. You can start by making him responsible for little things like putting his toys and books back in place, knowing when to feed your pet if you have any and so on. Let him make decisions on his own. This will help him think and plan. Many parents think that a child’s independence is the same as disobedience. But this is not the case. You need to learn to respect his independence.

Be consistent

You need to be consistent if you want to inculcate the right values in your child. If you keep changing your rules and expectations, your child will be confused as to what is the right behavior. This will lead them to misbehave and develop personality issues. Let your child know what is non-negotiable and what may earn him a reward. Stick to your rules.