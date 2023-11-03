Prevent Winter Irritation And Skin Discomfort In Children By Doing These Things

Not just adults, children's skin also needs some tender loving care in the winter months. Find out exactly what all you can do as parents.

With the changing weather, the skin needs a special kind of treatment and care. In fact, seasonal skincare is real, and if you think it is only meant for adults, you are mistaken. Children have sensitive skin, too, and they need the same tender loving care that adults do, especially in the winter months. Parents, therefore, have to be mindful of certain things with temperatures dropping now, so as to prevent any kind of skin irritation and discomfort among growing kids.

Dermatologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta took to Instagram to inform parents of the perils of cold, harsh weather, suggesting the following tips for kids:

Fragrance-free moisturiser

This is used to keep your little one's skin hydrated. Be mindful of using a gentle, fragrance-free moisturiser twice every day. Remember to moisturise on damp skin.

Lukewarm water

While giving them a bath, stick to lukewarm water and limit the shower time to 10 minutes or less. If you take long, hot showers, it can strip your skin of essential moisture, which can be detrimental.

Cotton layers

Be it in summer or winter, cotton clothes are ideal, because cotton has insulation qualities that prevent it from sticking to the skin, keeping it nice and comfortable in extreme weather. The expert advised parents to make sure their kids wear a hat, gloves, and scarf to cover exposed skin.

Use a humidifier

According to the doctor, indoor heating can dry out the air, leading to dry skin. A humidifier can add moisture to the air, keeping your child's skin hydrated. Otherwise, it can become itchy and red.

Petroleum jelly

Use it so as to avoid windburn that can occur after prolonged exposure to windy environments. It can cause redness and skin inflammation.

Hydration

Ultimately, drink a lot of water. It is very easy to get dehydrated in winters, but the body does not sweat that much. The feeling of thirst is largely absent. It goes for children, too. Make them drink a lot of water, so that their skin stays moisturised from the inside out.