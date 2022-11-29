Precocious Puberty Can Be Tough On Your Child: Here’s How You Can Prevent It From Happening

Most of the children with precocious puberty have just a variation from natural puberty and no other serious medical abnormality is present.

For boys and girls who are younger than 6-7 years of age, precocious puberty can prove to be a serious cause of concern. Read on.

Puberty is a crucial time in an individual's life. It is the time when a boy or a girl begins on their journey towards sexual maturity, i.e., being an adult. The average age for puberty for boys is around 11-12 years (ranging from ages 9 to 14) and, for girls, the sexual characteristics start developing at around 10-11 years of age (this can range between 7-8 to 13 years).

Precocious puberty refers to the condition in which secondary sex characteristics start appearing in girls younger than 7-8 years and in boys younger than 9 years of age. It is a very rare condition that can be seen in 1 out of 5500 individuals. Most of the children with precocious puberty have just a variation from natural puberty and no other serious medical abnormality is present. On the other hand, for boys/girls who are younger than 6-7 years of age, precocious puberty can prove to be a serious cause of concern.

Causes of early puberty

Possible causes of early puberty include the following:

TRENDING NOW

Tumours i.e., unwanted growths in the pituitary or adrenal glands

Ovarian tumours in girls

Testicular tumours in boys

McCune- Albright pattern, an uncommon inheritable complaint that can beget problems with hormone product, skin colour, and bone health.

Signs of precocious puberty

Signs of precocious puberty in children include:

Development of underarm and pubic hair

Acne

Spurt of rapid growth

Adult body odour

Signs unique to girls are : breast development and beginning of menstruation.

: breast development and beginning of menstruation. Signs unique to boys are: testicles and penis enlargement, facial hair growth, random erections and ejaculations and a deepening voice.

Tips to prevent early puberty

Even though, there are many theories for precocious puberty, one can prevent it by following the tips given below:

Reduce obesity.

Encourage your girl child to join a school or after school sport, dance class, or any other kind of physical activity which is enjoyable for her.

Reduce exposure to TV and gadgets.

Teach simple exercise and relaxation skills to the child

Preferred diet to prevent early puberty in young girls

What your child eats is a very important factor that affects pubertal development. In order to prevent early puberty, you can include the following food items in your child's diet plan.

You may like to read

Vegetables: e.g., cabbage, beetroot, spinach, parsley, broccoli, carrots, asparagus, etc

Fruits: e.g., avocado, banana, orange, apples, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, etc

Grains: e.g., oats, whole wheat, quinoa, millets, etc

Dry fruits and seeds: e.g., almonds, cashew nuts, pistachios, hazelnuts, macadamias, brazil nuts, pecans, pine nuts and walnuts, etc

Dairy products: e.g., milk, yogurt, low-fat cheese, etc

Fluids: e.g., fresh lime water, herbal Infusions, clear soups, coconut water, and lots and lots of water.

Food Items to Avoid

Besides following a proper diet, you also need to ensure that your child avoids certain foods that can trigger precocious puberty. Here's a list.

Eliminate or minimize packed or processed foods from your child's diet plan. These are calorie-dense and nutrient-poor. They promote obesity and other diseases

Stop soda and aerated drinks completely

Junk food like burger, pizza, samosa, vada pav, should be avoided

Minimize caffeine intake

(This article is authored by Dr Vaishali Sharma, Senior Gynaecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon & Fertility Specialist)

RECOMMENDED STORIES