Precocious Puberty Can Be Tough On Your Child: Here’s How You Can Prevent It From Happening

Puberty is a crucial time in an individual's life. It is the time when a boy or a girl begins on their journey towards sexual maturity, i.e., being an adult. The average age for puberty for boys is around 11-12 years (ranging from ages 9 to 14) and, for girls, the sexual characteristics start developing at around 10-11 years of age (this can range between 7-8 to 13 years).
Precocious puberty refers to the condition in which secondary sex characteristics start appearing in girls younger than 7-8 years and in boys younger than 9 years of age. It is a very rare condition that can be seen in 1 out of 5500 individuals. Most of the children with precocious puberty have just a variation from natural puberty and no other serious medical abnormality is present. On the other hand, for boys/girls who are younger than 6-7 years of age, precocious puberty can prove to be a serious cause of concern.
Causes of early puberty
Possible causes of early puberty include the following: