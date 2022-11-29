Sign In
Precocious Puberty Can Be Tough On Your Child: Here’s How You Can Prevent It From Happening

Most of the children with precocious puberty have just a variation from natural puberty and no other serious medical abnormality is present.

For boys and girls who are younger than 6-7 years of age, precocious puberty can prove to be a serious cause of concern. Read on.

Written by Editorial Team |Updated : November 29, 2022 10:41 AM IST

Puberty is a crucial time in an individual's life. It is the time when a boy or a girl begins on their journey towards sexual maturity, i.e., being an adult. The average age for puberty for boys is around 11-12 years (ranging from ages 9 to 14) and, for girls, the sexual characteristics start developing at around 10-11 years of age (this can range between 7-8 to 13 years).

Precocious puberty refers to the condition in which secondary sex characteristics start appearing in girls younger than 7-8 years and in boys younger than 9 years of age. It is a very rare condition that can be seen in 1 out of 5500 individuals. Most of the children with precocious puberty have just a variation from natural puberty and no other serious medical abnormality is present. On the other hand, for boys/girls who are younger than 6-7 years of age, precocious puberty can prove to be a serious cause of concern.

Causes of early puberty

Possible causes of early puberty include the following:

  • Tumours i.e., unwanted growths in the pituitary or adrenal glands
  • Ovarian tumours in girls
  • Testicular tumours in boys
  • McCune- Albright pattern, an uncommon inheritable complaint that can beget problems with hormone product, skin colour, and bone health.

Signs of precocious puberty

Signs of precocious puberty in children include:

  • Development of underarm and pubic hair
  • Acne
  • Spurt of rapid growth
  • Adult body odour
  • Signs unique to girls are: breast development and beginning of menstruation.
  • Signs unique to boys are: testicles and penis enlargement, facial hair growth, random erections and ejaculations and a deepening voice.

Tips to prevent early puberty

Even though, there are many theories for precocious puberty, one can prevent it by following the tips given below:

  • Reduce obesity.
  • Encourage your girl child to join a school or after school sport, dance class, or any other kind of physical activity which is enjoyable for her.
  • Reduce exposure to TV and gadgets.
  • Teach simple exercise and relaxation skills to the child

Preferred diet to prevent early puberty in young girls

What your child eats is a very important factor that affects pubertal development. In order to prevent early puberty, you can include the following food items in your child's diet plan.

  • Vegetables: e.g., cabbage, beetroot, spinach, parsley, broccoli, carrots, asparagus, etc
  • Fruits: e.g., avocado, banana, orange, apples, strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, etc
  • Grains: e.g., oats, whole wheat, quinoa, millets, etc
  • Dry fruits and seeds: e.g., almonds, cashew nuts, pistachios, hazelnuts, macadamias, brazil nuts, pecans, pine nuts and walnuts, etc
  • Dairy products: e.g., milk, yogurt, low-fat cheese, etc
  • Fluids: e.g., fresh lime water, herbal Infusions, clear soups, coconut water, and lots and lots of water.

Food Items to Avoid

Besides following a proper diet, you also need to ensure that your child avoids certain foods that can trigger precocious puberty. Here's a list.

  • Eliminate or minimize packed or processed foods from your child's diet plan. These are calorie-dense and nutrient-poor. They promote obesity and other diseases
  • Stop soda and aerated drinks completely
  • Junk food like burger, pizza, samosa, vada pav, should be avoided
  • Minimize caffeine intake

(This article is authored by Dr Vaishali Sharma, Senior Gynaecologist, Laparoscopic Surgeon & Fertility Specialist)

